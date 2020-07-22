Alexander Elder Answers Common Day Trading Questions | Podcast

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Hits an 18-Month High Then Wobbles After the US Orders China to Close its Consulate
2020-07-22 09:30:00
S&P 500, EURUSD, Gold - Debate Over Breakouts Versus Bubbles
2020-07-22 02:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as US-China Tensions Heat Up
2020-07-22 06:39:00
Brent Oil Gains, EUR/USD Surges on EU Summit Deal. APAC Stocks to Rise?
2020-07-21 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rally Outpaced by Silver While Net Long USD Exposure Persists
2020-07-22 05:00:00
Hang Seng Index May See Technical Pullback, Gold and Silver Advance
2020-07-22 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Despite Trade Deal Concerns
2020-07-22 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups - Webinar
2020-07-21 18:59:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.08%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.46%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MiD3xiGE4K
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (17/JUL) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 5.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-22
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Retail Sales YoY (APR) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-22
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Retail Sales YoY (MAY) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-22
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.55% Gold: 0.87% Oil - US Crude: -1.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7IT1fnFEN5
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.41% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.38% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.29% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Xat8r26oH2
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/yXomAftdv8 https://t.co/5cQJfKlybG
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.26% US 500: -0.29% Wall Street: -0.34% FTSE 100: -0.82% France 40: -1.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/OOa7978PCG
  • Last month, USD/MXN transitioned to a consolidative setting after a steep loss. Will today’s US housing price index data (15:00UK) spark a move in a clear direction? #USDMXN, #USD https://t.co/mrj2AH6A9d
  • The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market's most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here:https://t.co/oiqExViqWI https://t.co/SqTPfn2c65
Alexander Elder Answers Common Day Trading Questions | Podcast

Alexander Elder Answers Common Day Trading Questions | Podcast

2020-07-22 09:36:00
Ben Lobel, Martin Essex, MSTA,
Share:

Talking points on this podcast:

  • What preparation do you need for day trading?
  • How much money do you need to day trade?
  • What are the risks involved in day trading?

This time on Trading Global Markets Decoded, our host Martin Essex is joined by Alexander Elder, a Russian-born professional trader, teacher of traders and author of The New Trading for a Living – the best-selling trading book in the world, translated into 17 languages.

On this episode we focus on day trading, covering the preparation you need for day trading, the general capital requirements, the risks involved, and more. You can listen to this podcast by clicking on the YouTube link above or by using one of the alternative platforms listed below.

What preparation do you need for day trading?

The podcast begins with discussion on how best to prepare for day trading. What market experience is advisable? Alexander says, “I would say to anyone who wants to day trade: Have you made money swing trading? Can you reliably make money over a period of 18 months or so, buying and selling short, and holding positions for a few days or a few weeks?”

If you can’t, day trading is not going to work for you, Alexander believes. “The difference between swing trading and day trading is that in swing trading you have time to think. The market is closed, you look at the charts, you take a nap. In day trading, if you stop to think, you’re dead.”

How much capital is needed to day trade?

In terms of capital necessary for day trading, how much is the right amount? “I’d say very little to begin with; you have to earn your right to size,” Alexander says. He warns against beginner traders thinking they’re going to make money as soon as they start day trading. “You hear dentists make good money, and think ‘I’m going to be a dentist’. Well, there is money in dentistry and some dentists make a million dollars a year. But I can assure you they did not make a million dollars a year in their first, second, third or even fourth year. It takes time.”

He stresses that traders have to prove to themselves they can do it, so advises on a small account size, perhaps $5,000. “Every beginner loses money, so make sure you don’t lose much because if you lose much you become discouraged.”

For more on day trading and which trading style to choose, check out our helpful resources below.

For more ways of listening to the DailyFX podcast, click on one of the additional channels below.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Adam Grimes on Combining Technical Analysis & Emotions of Trading
Adam Grimes on Combining Technical Analysis & Emotions of Trading
2020-07-20 11:02:00
Jim Rogers on US Economy, Gold, USD Amidst Pandemic
Jim Rogers on US Economy, Gold, USD Amidst Pandemic
2020-06-25 16:02:00
Volatility Trading: Get Tips to Manage Your Risk | Podcast
Volatility Trading: Get Tips to Manage Your Risk | Podcast
2020-06-02 09:00:00
Market Outlook Amidst Virus Outbreak – Recession, Gold, Safe Havens
Market Outlook Amidst Virus Outbreak – Recession, Gold, Safe Havens
2020-05-28 09:33:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.