Market Outlook Amidst Virus Outbreak – Recession, Gold, Safe Havens

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch on Symbolic EU Action
2020-05-28 11:00:00
USD May Rise on Virus-Hit Q1 GDP Data & Jobless Claims Report
2020-05-28 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
2020-05-27 18:42:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
2020-05-27 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Correction Approaching Support
2020-05-27 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope
2020-05-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Increasingly a Focus for GBP/USD Price
2020-05-28 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Breakout Imminent
2020-05-27 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
Yen Sank Despite US-China Hong Kong Tensions, USD/JPY May Fall
2020-05-26 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Prel Actual: -0.1 Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Prel Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • US Senator Toomey says Hong Kong may become subject to China tariffs
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Prel due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Prel due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Unemployment Rate due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 13.3% Previous: 12.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • 🇪🇸 Business Confidence Actual: -33 Previous: -35.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • $EURUSD: 750 mil millones pintan un camino volátil para el #euro #trading https://t.co/cO2WWImbJu
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.01%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GkVskYrjLq
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
Market Outlook Amidst Virus Outbreak – Recession, Gold, Safe Havens

Market Outlook Amidst Virus Outbreak – Recession, Gold, Safe Havens

2020-05-28 09:33:00
Ben Lobel, Martin Essex, MSTA,
Share:

Talking points on this podcast:

  • Global recession – How bad can it get?
  • Safe havens: USD, JPY or CHF?
  • How will the gold market move during the pandemic?

This time on Trading Global Markets Decoded, our host Martin Essex is joined by John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist at DailyFX. In this edition, we cover the latest thoughts on how severe a global recession might be, discuss the safe havens to consider at this time, and assess how the gold market might move in the pandemic. You can listen to this podcast by clicking on the YouTube link above or by using one of the alternative platforms listed below.

Global Recession: How bad can it get?

Talk begins with predictions for the severity of an upcoming recession. How deep might it be? “We will have a very intense GDP contraction and I’ve seen some fairly severe numbers,” John says. “The US is projecting a 25% loss on the quarter, which I don’t think is impractical [as] you’re shutting down the country forcibly.

“That being said, it’s not about what happens during that period where you essentially put the economy into an induced coma, it’s about what you do after you start opening the economy back up.”

The crux of the matter is, will people retain their jobs, will businesses be carried over with loans until they can get back to work, and essentially can we just pop right back up when the economy reopens?

“That’s not clear, but [with] the scale of stimulus from governments and central banks, I feel like the foundation is being set. The question is, exactly how much needs to be done? The debate is between a V recovery, a U recovery or an L-shaped ‘recovery’, which isn’t a recovery at all.

“I still think we’re in for something along the lines of a U recovery. I think people who are saying V are probably being overly optimistic, but so long as we continue down this path and we don’t have a subsequent wave of global pandemic into the fall or into the winter, I think that’s a relatively practical expectation.”

What safe havens could be key for this period?

Talk moves to safe havens. What has caused traders to opt for USD rather than other ‘traditional’ safe havens like JPY and CHF? “The thing about safe havens and risk assets is, people think that once you tip into the category of safe haven or risk asset it’s like flipping a switch, but there are degrees of intensity,” John explains. “The more aggressive risk aversion becomes, the more our needs as a market shift towards the more rudimentary/elementary, and that includes liquidity.”

This means if you’re looking at CHF or JPY, those generally do perform as safe havens, but in reality, for a couple of reasons they are not total havens; not total liquidity. “Having global funds come and park in your country because you represent a risk-free benchmark with deep liquidity – that’s more the speed of the US Dollar,” John says.

This doesn’t mean to say that people don’t have problems with USD but, when it comes to panic, USD, US market funds and US Treasuries are still the habitual retreat point. “And that’s what you saw particularly in the second half of March 2020 when the Dollar surged.

“But you notice after that hike and peak of panic eased back, so did the Dollar. [After that] the sense of risk aversion was still there and you get a little bit more of a dissemination into the Yen, Swiss Franc and gold for example.”

Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 01
( 03:06 GMT )
Recommended by Ben Lobel
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For more ways of listening to the DailyFX podcast, click on one of the additional channels below.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Trading Risk On & Safe Haven Assets in Stressed Markets
Trading Risk On & Safe Haven Assets in Stressed Markets
2020-05-27 08:00:00
Market Psychology & Spotting a Market Top | Brett Steenbarger | Podcast
Market Psychology & Spotting a Market Top | Brett Steenbarger | Podcast
2020-05-21 12:30:00
How Politics Impacts the Stock Market: US Elections & More | Podcast
How Politics Impacts the Stock Market: US Elections & More | Podcast
2020-05-19 18:04:00
Threat of Currency War, US Dollar & Chinese Yuan Forecast | Podcast
Threat of Currency War, US Dollar & Chinese Yuan Forecast | Podcast
2020-05-18 10:19:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.