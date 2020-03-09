We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gloom, Boom & Doom’s Marc Faber on Stock Market Opportunities | Podcast

Gloom, Boom & Doom’s Marc Faber on Stock Market Opportunities | Podcast

2020-03-09 11:45:00
Ben Lobel, Martin Essex, MSTA,
Share:

Talking points on this podcast:

  • Is the US economy doomed this year?
  • Emerging and frontier markets: What opportunities for stocks as Western assets overheat?
  • What other ways can investors protect against a potential fall in equities?

This time on Trading Global Markets Decoded, our host Martin Essex is joined by contrarian Marc Faber, a Swiss economist, market forecaster and author of the Gloom, Boom & Doom Report. In this edition, we explore the state of major stocks: if over-inflated, how can investors protect themselves against a potential bear market? Also on the agenda: do emerging and frontier markets provide the best opportunities right now? You can listen to this podcast by clicking on the YouTube link above or by using one of the alternative platforms listed below.

Emerging and frontier stock markets

It’s a widely-held belief that many traditional ‘growth’ stocks in the US and the developed world are, or at least are in danger of, becoming overheated. Are there opportunities available for stock pickers in emerging and frontier stock markets?

“Emerging and frontier markets are better value than the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq 100 undoubtedly, but it doesn’t just occur that if the S&P and Nasdaq drop by 50% that these other markets will go up; they will be dragged down as well initially,” Marc says. “But after a while, they will start to massively outperform on the upside.”

He underlines the importance of diversification. “I would [recommend] to have some of your assets in emerging markets and frontier. [But] I happen to have most of my positions in emerging markets; these are the bets I think I can survive a bear market with reasonably well, because the stocks are already depressed – maybe they will fall less than the ‘glamor’ stocks.

Such ‘glamor’ stocks can indeed fall spectacularly. As Marc points out: “Stocks like Memorex, Kodak, and Polaroid, in the 1973-74 bear market all dropped by 70%. And closer to our time, after the Nasdaq bubble in 2000, all these stocks also fell 70-80%.”

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Ben Lobel
Keen to brush up on stocks? Discover our equities guide!
Get My Guide

How to protect against over-inflated asset prices?

How else can investors guard against a dip? “First of all – we don’t know how long [the bull run] will last,” Marc says. “It can last another two, five or even ten years. But in the absence of knowing the outcome, you want to be diversified.

“[For] someone who has a billion dollars, it’s easier to him to invest half his money outside where he lives, [in various countries]. A small saver can’t do that, but he can buy some funds that invest internationally.

“As a general rule, this is not a genius investment strategy but one I think that will protect you, you put 25% of your assets in real estate, 25% in equities, 25% in bonds, and 25% in precious metals.”

For more ways of listening to the DailyFX podcast, click on one of the additional channels below.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

