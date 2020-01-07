Trading Tips: How our Analysts Predict Forex Moves | Podcast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Fall on Key CPI and Retail Sales Data
2020-01-07 08:00:00
NOK, SEK at Risk From Iran Threats, Brent Boosted by Geopolitics
2020-01-07 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Fall on Key CPI and Retail Sales Data
2020-01-07 08:00:00
NOK, SEK at Risk From Iran Threats, Brent Boosted by Geopolitics
2020-01-07 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Fall on Key CPI and Retail Sales Data
2020-01-07 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Posts Solid Gains as US-Iran Tensions Sap Risk Appetite
2020-01-07 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down, RIsk Appetie Revived by Lack of US-Iran Escalation
2020-01-07 07:25:00
Elliott Wave Analysis: Gold’s Multi-Year High Might Be Short Lived
2020-01-06 19:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bullish Oil Price Outlook Supported by Golden Cross Formation
2020-01-07 06:00:00
Philippine Peso Up as Crude Oil Prices Fuel CPI, USD/PHP May Fall
2020-01-07 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-06 18:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2020-01-03 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude Oil Prices Up as US Strike Kills Iran Quds Force Leader - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/01/03/Crude-Oil-Prices-Up-as-US-Strike-Kills-IRGC-Quds-Force-Leader.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #crudeoil #iran #Soleimani https://t.co/Q9dpAyiizf
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.84% Silver: 0.71% Gold: 0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JrERE0l1Lq
  • The $USD and Japanese Yen may have experienced false upside breakouts, paving the way for what may be near-term weakness against the Euro, British Pound and Australian Dollar. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/v35FytV4Rh https://t.co/OJmzVfd1jF
  • RT @FirstSquawk: REPUBLICAN SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM: IF IRAN CONTINUES TO ATTACK THE UNITED STATES AND OUR ALLIES, IT WILL PAY A HEAVY PRICE…
  • The US Dollar may reverse against the Singapore Dollar after USD/SGD left behind a bullish technical signal. USD/MYR extended its drop after clearing rising support, will it prolong? #SGD $USDSGD #MYR $USDMYR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/03/Singapore-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-as-USDSGD-Price-Bottoms.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/Y3a5LVNZb1
  • Spread on the Markit iTraxx Asia ex-Japan CDS index widens from geopolitical tension amid #IraqiEmbassyAttack and the death of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.47% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ongugLPCPX
  • RT @FerroTV: "In 2019, the global economy received some 90 interest rate cuts across 45 global central banks, which represents the largest…
  • Uh oh. Starting the new year with heightened geopolitical risk. Watching global risk trends. https://t.co/hfbGrtUUaZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.66%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pBmcnunPTJ
Trading Tips: How our Analysts Predict Forex Moves | Podcast

Trading Tips: How our Analysts Predict Forex Moves | Podcast

2020-01-07 09:05:00
Ben Lobel, Martin Essex, MSTA,
Share:

Talking points on this podcast:

  • How to determine if an unfamiliar currency will strengthen or weaken?
  • Do you need a different mindset to trade Asian markets compared to London or New York?
  • What’s the decision process when determining which assets to trade?

This time on Trading Global Markets Decoded, our host Martin Essex is joined by DailyFX analysts Ilya Spivak and Justin McQueen, who share their trading tips. The discussion focuses on how to predict forex moves, covering the approach to take with unfamiliar currencies, the interplay between fundamental and technical analysis, and how FX markets differ to equities when it comes to forecasting.

You can listen to this podcast by clicking on the YouTube link above or by using one of the alternative platforms listed below.

Trading tips: How to predict forex moves

The podcast begins with the question: How do you decide whether an unfamiliar currency will strengthen or weaken? Ilya says, “The first thing I always start at is monetary policy. I think that when you talk about FX in particular, everything really boils down to where interest rates are going.

“Almost any influence that you can think of on what a given exchange rate is going to do ultimately comes down to what that influence is going to mean for interest rates, because that is the return on owning a currency.”

How can a trader find the best insight into possible currency movements? “I think looking at the overall trajectory of what is most liquid for a given set of assets tends to be the most helpful,” Ilya says. “People look for [the likes of] overnight index swaps or interest rate futures to see what’s being baked into expectations of central bank policy changes.

“Often it can be as simple as just looking at benchmark bond yields to get the overall direction. For most major currencies, looking at the ten-year government bond yield for that particular country or region will say a whole lot; at least about where expectations are headed.”

When it comes to a strategic approach, Ilya starts with a macro-fundamental view that he develops over a six to nine-month horizon. “Then I’ll look at the charts to fine-tune entry and exit points, manage risk to see where I want my stops and targets, and decide whether I think the trend is ongoing.”

Like Ilya, Justin also pays particularly close attention to central bank activity. “It’s available for everyone,” he says. “For example, the Bank of Canada releases a quarterly forecast, and we look at how they project GDP and inflation, and we see how the economic indicators change relative to the central bank’s viewpoint.”

From this, Justin says it’s possible to predict what the rhetoric from the central bank will be and how it will see monetary policy. “As a market participant you can see how the data has evolved over time and from that you can deduce your own conclusion as to how a central bank may view the economic oulook within its domestic economy and for the international economy as well.”

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Ben Lobel
Brush up on critical forex concepts with our beginner guide
Get My Guide

For more ways of listening to the DailyFX podcast, click on one of the additional channels below.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Forex Forecast for the New Year: EUR/USD, GBP & More | Podcast
Forex Forecast for the New Year: EUR/USD, GBP & More | Podcast
2019-12-30 12:21:00
Opinions on the Next Financial Crisis and Warren Buffett | Podcast
Opinions on the Next Financial Crisis and Warren Buffett | Podcast
2019-12-20 14:40:00
Global Macro Trading: Talking Central Banks with John Netto | Podcast
Global Macro Trading: Talking Central Banks with John Netto | Podcast
2019-12-04 12:56:00
Trading Advice: Analysts Share how to Trade Successfully | Podcast
Trading Advice: Analysts Share how to Trade Successfully | Podcast
2019-11-27 16:09:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.