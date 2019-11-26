What next for ECB Monetary Policy, the EU Economy, EUR/USD? | Podcast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Firm US Sentiment Data May Push EUR/USD Lower
2019-11-26 08:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes Monthly Low as ECB Reinforces Dovish Forward Guidance
2019-11-26 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD: Overtaking This Price Could be a Game Changer- British Pound to USD Outlook
2019-11-26 10:30:00
Brexit Briefing: Debate to Continue for Months Says Former Deputy PM
2019-11-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Zealand Dollar Gains vs Yen But NZD/JPY Momentum Lacking
2019-11-25 23:30:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-25 21:28:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Near Highs, US-China Trade News to Drive
2019-11-26 07:07:00
Gold to Test Key Price Levels Amid Hopes for US-China Trade Deal
2019-11-26 01:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Near Highs, US-China Trade News to Drive
2019-11-26 07:07:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 Look to PCE, GDP Data After Powell Speech
2019-11-26 00:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Price Attractive if Crypto can Trump Gold
2019-11-25 15:12:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative
2019-11-25 09:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZQdGcc0O1E
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my weekly free webinar on market sentiment. Do join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917711
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.02% US 500: -0.04% France 40: -0.12% Germany 30: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/qtYaC7RbMP
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex as he discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • GBP/USD: Overtaking This Price Could be a Game Changer- British Pound to USD Outlook More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2019/11/26/GBPUSD-Overtaking-This-Price-Could-be-a-Game-Changer-British-Pound-to-USD-Outlook-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/PY2VfxYVNL
  • LIVE NOW: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he keeps you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/243785867?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/4QStnx0Swi
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/HJ81PGpkaE
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he keeps you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/243785867?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • RBA governor Lowe - Long way from QE scenario happening. #aud #audusd
What next for ECB Monetary Policy, the EU Economy, EUR/USD? | Podcast

What next for ECB Monetary Policy, the EU Economy, EUR/USD? | Podcast

2019-11-26 10:19:00
Ben Lobel, Martin Essex, MSTA,
Share:

Talking points on this podcast:

  • ECB monetary policy: Where now for the EU economy and EUR/USD?
  • Eurozone corporate bonds: Worth considering – or too illiquid?
  • Should stock market investors look to Paris, Frankfurt, or both?

This time on Trading Global Markets Decoded, our host Martin Essex is joined by Claus Vistesen, Chief Eurozone Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. On the agenda this time is a more European focus, with the latest on ECB monetary policy and its impact on the EU and EUR/USD, the viability of Eurozone corporate bonds, and a closer look at the status of European stocks.

You can listen to this podcast by clicking on the YouTube link above or by using one of the alternative platforms listed below.

ECB monetary policy, the EU economy, EUR/USD

Talk kicks off with the state of the Eurozone economy – where now for easing? Claus says, “The ECB has in the last 6-9 months doubled down [on easy policy], and we’re left with an ECB that in my view is set up to be extremely dovish.”

The ECB has signaled it’ll keep rates negative and may even lower them further; and that it’ll keep buying assets via the new QE program at 20 billion per month.

Claus Vistesen, Pantheon Macroeconomics

This will be the plan until the ECB is able to forecast core inflation going to 2%. What does Claus think of this? “As an economist for me that means they’re stuck,” he says. “I don’t think core inflation will go up to that extent, and so that means rates will remain negative and they’ll keep buying assets. It seems like they’ve locked themselves in.”

So what can the ECB do now? Listen to the podcast to find out.

For more ways of listening to the DailyFX podcast, click on one of the additional channels below.

Follow DailyFX on Twitter for more insight

If you’re looking for the latest news and strategies from our analysts at DailyFX, take a look at our Twitter feed @DailyFX.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Traders Debate: US-China Trade War, Forex Forecasts & More | Podcast
Traders Debate: US-China Trade War, Forex Forecasts & More | Podcast
2019-11-21 14:18:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.