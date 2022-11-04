Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Sliding Into Support as the US Jobs Report (NFP) Looms Large
2022-11-04 10:20:44
EUR/USD Rate Susceptible to Strong US NFP Report
2022-11-04 00:30:10
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Surges on Weaker USD as NFP Takes Centre Stage
2022-11-04 07:57:26
Oil Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA to Eye October High
2022-11-02 21:30:15
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Strength, Rising Yields Crush Stock Indices: Dax, Dow & FTSE Fall
2022-11-03 15:30:00
USD Forecast: DXY Pushes Upper Bounds of Key Technical Pattern Post-FOMC
2022-11-03 07:59:10
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prints a Triple Bottom, NFPs Could Cap Further Gains
2022-11-04 09:41:58
Gold Prices Await Non-Farm Payrolls Data, Will the US Dollar Rally?
2022-11-04 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Has the British Pound Run its Course?
2022-11-04 03:30:00
S&P 500 and GBPUSD Slide in FOMC Aftermath, How Will NFPs Steer Markets?
2022-11-04 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Bull Flag Takes Shape; USD/JPY Range Continues
2022-11-03 19:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-03 19:00:00
More View More
Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate

Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

US NFP Preview:

  • Consensus forecasts are looking for jobs growth of +200K while the unemployment rate (U3) is anticipated to tick higher to 3.6%.
  • With rates markets discountinga 50-bps rate hike in December, the question for risk assets – stocks, commodities – is good news bad news?
  • Will the October US jobs report change the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path? We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the October US nonfarm payrolls report starting at 8:15 EDT/12:15 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

More Good News is Bad News?

A US recession may be in the past and may still be forthcoming, but the US labor market has remained resilient thus far. According to a Bloomberg News survey, the US economy added +200K jobs in October from +263K jobs in September, with the US unemployment rate (U3) rising to 3.6% from 3.5%. The US participation rate is expected to hold at 62.3%, while US average hourly earnings are anticipated to come in at +4.7% y/y from +5% y/y.

If ‘good news is bad news’ for risk assets as the Federal Reserve recalibrates its policy stance, then ‘good news is good news and bad news is bad news’ for the US Dollar: a strong US labor market report could help revitalize Fed rate hike odds; a weak US labor market report weigh on terminal rate odds in 2023, which would hurt the US Dollar.

Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator (October 2022) (Chart 1)

According to the Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator, the US economy needs +104K jobs growth per month over the next 12-months in order to keep the unemployment rate (U3) below 5% with a 63.4% labor force participation rate.

We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the October US nonfarm payrolls report starting at 8:15 EDT/12:15 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-11-02 16:30:00
USD Majors, Gold, S&P 500, FOMC & NFP- Weekly Technical Outlook
USD Majors, Gold, S&P 500, FOMC & NFP- Weekly Technical Outlook
2022-10-31 16:00:09
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & S&P 500- Weekly Technical Outlook
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & S&P 500- Weekly Technical Outlook
2022-10-24 15:30:30
GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & S&P 500- Weekly Technical Outlook
GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & S&P 500- Weekly Technical Outlook
2022-10-17 16:00:30
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Gold
Bullish
USD/JPY
Mixed
US 500
Bearish
AUD/USD
Mixed
Wall Street
Bearish