Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Wilts Again As Putin Ups Ante, Forcing Focus From Fed
2022-09-21 10:45:00
How Will Markets Respond to the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-20 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: Mobilization Declaration by President Putin Spooks Markets, Risk Off
2022-09-21 07:25:23
Crude Oil Price Forecast: FOMC, Putin Speech, Inventory Data in Focus
2022-09-21 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Consolidate Ahead of FOMC
2022-09-20 20:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 40 Limp into FOMC as Growth Concerns Weigh on Risk Appetite
2022-09-20 17:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Brace for the Federal Reserve, Will Chair Jerome Powell Damage XAU/USD?
2022-09-21 00:00:00
How Will Markets Respond to the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-20 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Decision Scenarios and Potential S&P 500, Dollar Impact
2022-09-21 02:00:25
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-20 13:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: Mobilization Declaration by President Putin Spooks Markets, Risk Off
2022-09-21 07:25:23
Canadian Dollar Sinks as US Dollar Climbs Ahead of Fed Conclave. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-21 05:00:00
More View more
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting

Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

September FOMC Preview:

  • Rates markets are fully pricing in a 75-bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve today, with an outside shot at a 100-bps rate hike.
  • Rate hike expectations have backed down over the past week, after initially spiking following the August US inflation report (CPI).
  • We’ll discuss how markets may react to the September Federal Reserve rate decision starting at 13:45 EDT/17:45 GMT on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

75-bps Hike Likely

The tone deployed by Fed policymakers the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium and the September Fed meeting suggests that a 75-bps rate hike is very likely, even after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested, at the July Fed meeting, that rate hikes to such a degree were less likely moving forward. Having abandoned forward guidance to embrace a data dependent stance, the hotter than expected August US inflation report (CPI) and the strong August US nonfarm payrolls report have bolstered the case for an aggressive tightening effort.

Regardless of a 75-bps or a 100-bps rate hike, with a new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) due out, market participants will be focused on where Fed policymakers believe the Fed funds rate will reside at the end of the rate hike cycle. In a sense, the destination is more important than the journey: if the terminal rate is beyond 4.5%, where markets are currently priced, then today could prove troublesome for risky assets.

Eurodollar Futures Contract Spread (September 2022-December 2022) [BLUE], US 2s5s10s Butterfly [ORANGE], DXY Index [RED]: Daily Timeframe (September 2021 to September 2022) (Chart 1)

September thus far has been defined by rapidly rising Fed rate hike odds. On August 1, there was one 25-bps rate hike priced-in through the end of 2022, with a 34% chance of a second 25-bps rate hike (50-bps in total by the end of the year). Now, 100-bps worth of rate hikes are fully discounted, with a 4% chance of a fifth 25-bps rate hike.

To an extent, the market is suggesting that the last few Fed rate hikes may materialize in the coming months – with the bulk of the tightening efforts arriving this week, where a 75-bps rate hike is the base case scenario. Given the outside chance of a 100-bps rate hike, should the Fed deliver 75-bps and not offer hawkish forward guidance, the September Fed meeting could shape up to be a ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ event for the US Dollar.

Rate Hike Timeline

Fed fund futures remain more aggressive than Eurodollar contract spreads in the near-term. Rates markets see a 118% chance of a 75-bps rate hike in September (a 100% chance of a 75-bps rate hike and an 18% chance of a 100-bps rate hike), with additional 50-bps rate hikes fully discounted in November and December. Ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, the main rate was expected to rise to 3.552% by the end of 2022; it is now discounted to end the year at 4.208% (currently 2.50%).

  • September 2022 = 75-bps rate hike (118% chance)
  • November 2022 = 50-bps rate hike (90% chance)
  • December 2022 = 50-bps rate hike (52% chance)

We’ll discuss how markets may react to the September Federal Reserve rate decision starting at 13:45 EDT/17:45 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Majors, Stocks, Gold & Oil Levels for FOMC- Weekly Technical Outlook
USD Majors, Stocks, Gold & Oil Levels for FOMC- Weekly Technical Outlook
2022-09-19 16:00:00
Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Weekly Technical Outlook
Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Weekly Technical Outlook
2022-09-12 16:00:00
Price Action Setups Webinar: USD, EUR/USD, SPX, Nasdaq
Price Action Setups Webinar: USD, EUR/USD, SPX, Nasdaq
2022-09-06 20:00:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Gold
Bullish
USD/JPY
Mixed
US 500
Mixed
AUD/USD
Mixed
Wall Street
Bullish