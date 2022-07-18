Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Gold, Silver & Oil Outlook
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks
- Technical setups we’re tracking into the weekly open
- Key levels for the US Dollar Majors, SPX500, Gold, Silver, Crude Oil and more!
USD Exhaustion Underway - Equities Range-Breakout Imminent
The US Dollar rallied and failed into uptrend resistance last week with the DXY closing below the 2001 swing low at 108.09. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the threat of larger correction rises here and a larger pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support in the days ahead. Meanwhile, all three major equity indices have preserved the July opening-range and the focus is on a breakout in the days ahead with the threat for a larger recovery within the broader downtrend while above the monthly opens.
In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),Euro (EUR/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin, Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) and notes on AUD/JPY.
Economic Calendar
