Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Gold, Silver & Oil Outlook
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-18 11:00:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Gold, Silver & Oil Outlook
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-18 11:00:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Push Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Continues
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-17 16:00:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Gold, Silver & Oil Outlook
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps for 1700 Following Five-Week-Plunge
2022-07-18 14:00:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Grabs a Bid as the US Dollar Wilts
British Pound Gains Ground Amid Rosy Outlook Ahead of CPI. Will USD Dominate Again?
2022-07-18 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-07-18 09:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Gold, Silver & Oil Outlook

Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Gold, Silver & Oil Outlook

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

USD Exhaustion Underway - Equities Range-Breakout Imminent

The US Dollar rallied and failed into uptrend resistance last week with the DXY closing below the 2001 swing low at 108.09. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the threat of larger correction rises here and a larger pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support in the days ahead. Meanwhile, all three major equity indices have preserved the July opening-range and the focus is on a breakout in the days ahead with the threat for a larger recovery within the broader downtrend while above the monthly opens.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),Euro (EUR/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin, Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) and notes on AUD/JPY.

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, S&P 500 & Oil Technicals
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, S&P 500 & Oil Technicals
2022-07-11 15:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June US NFP & Unemployment Rate
Live Data Coverage: June US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-07-08 11:45:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq Grasp for Support to Start Q3: FX Displays a Different Tone
S&P 500, Nasdaq Grasp for Support to Start Q3: FX Displays a Different Tone
2022-07-05 20:00:00
Q2 Price Action Setups: USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, SPX, Nasdaq
Q2 Price Action Setups: USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, SPX, Nasdaq
2022-06-21 20:00:00
