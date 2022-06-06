Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500 & Gold Technicals
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks
- Technical setups we’re tracking into the weekly open
- Key levels for the US Dollar Majors, SPX500, Gold, Crude Oil, Bitcoin and more!
US Dollar Drifts into June – Equities Aim Higher But Big Resistance Ahead
There are numerous monthly opening-ranges taking shape across the board and heading into the start of the week the focus remains on the recent market rebound with all three major equity indices extending into initial resistance objectives. A rebound off downtrend support is now targeting downtrend resistance and we’re looking for a reaction there IF reached. On the FX front, the USD Majors are each trading on their own merits and into the weekly open we are tracking the USD/JPY breakout alongside a drop into key support in USD/CAD. The European counterparts are in consolidation and we’ll be looking for a breakout in the days ahead for guidance.
In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),Euro (EUR/USD),British Pound (GBP/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), Crude Oil (WTI) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).
