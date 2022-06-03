Live Data Coverage: May US NFP & Unemployment Rate

Advertisement

US NFP Preview:

Consensus forecasts are looking for jobs growth of + 325 K while the unemployment rate (U3) is anticipated to drop to 3.5 % from 3.6%, a new low post-pandemic .

A softer than expected May US ADP employment change report and the May US ISM manufacturing index employment subcomponent in contraction territory suggest that the US labor market is weakening.

Will the May US jobs report change the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path? We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the May US nonfarm payroll s report starting at 8 :15 E D T/ 12:15 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

Jobs Data Back in Focus

Chatter about a potential US recession is growing, but the US labor market has proved resilient – at least, thus far in 2022. According to a Bloomberg News survey, the US economy added +325K jobs in May from +428K jobs in April, with the US unemployment rate (U3) falling from 3.6% to 3.5%. The US participation rate is expected to edge higher to 62.3% from 62.2%, while US average hourly earnings are anticipated to come in at +5.2% y/y from 5.5% y/y.

While the likelihood of a 75-bps rate hike in June has all but disappeared, questions remain over just how long the Federal Reserve will march forward with 50-bps rate hikes, currently anticipated in June and July; will a pause be announced at Jackson Hole in August, or is another 50-bps rate hike viable in September? A sagging US Dollar, weighed down by the recent decline in Fed hike odds, stands to prove vulnerable to the May US jobs report – regardless of how the chips fall.

Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator (May 2022) (Chart 1)

The US economy continues to make steady progress towards ‘full employment’ as experienced pre-pandemic. According to the Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator, the US economy needs +331K jobs growth per month over the next 12-months in order to return to the pre-pandemic US labor market of a 3.5% unemployment rate (U3) with a 63.4% labor force participation rate.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist