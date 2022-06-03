News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: May US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-06-03 11:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Record CPI, Declining German PMI Ahead of ECB Meeting
2022-06-03 09:37:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Shadows Rise in Real Yields Ahead of NFP
2022-06-03 07:48:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on NFPs after OPEC+ Meeting Boosted WTI to Resistance
2022-06-03 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: May US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-06-03 11:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 in Recovery Mode, for Now
2022-06-02 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: May US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-06-03 11:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Shadows Rise in Real Yields Ahead of NFP
2022-06-03 07:48:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: May US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-06-03 11:00:00
GBP/USD Pushing Higher Amid Broad Weakness in the Greenback
2022-06-02 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: May US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-06-03 11:00:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-06-02 19:00:00
More View more
Live Data Coverage: May US NFP & Unemployment Rate

Live Data Coverage: May US NFP & Unemployment Rate

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

US NFP Preview:

  • Consensus forecasts are looking for jobs growth of +325K while the unemployment rate (U3) is anticipated to drop to 3.5% from 3.6%, a new low post-pandemic.
  • A softer than expected May US ADP employment change report and the May US ISM manufacturing index employment subcomponent in contraction territory suggest that the US labor market is weakening.
  • Will the May US jobs report change the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path? We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the May US nonfarm payrolls report starting at 8:15 EDT/12:15 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

Jobs Data Back in Focus

Chatter about a potential US recession is growing, but the US labor market has proved resilient – at least, thus far in 2022. According to a Bloomberg News survey, the US economy added +325K jobs in May from +428K jobs in April, with the US unemployment rate (U3) falling from 3.6% to 3.5%. The US participation rate is expected to edge higher to 62.3% from 62.2%, while US average hourly earnings are anticipated to come in at +5.2% y/y from 5.5% y/y.

While the likelihood of a 75-bps rate hike in June has all but disappeared, questions remain over just how long the Federal Reserve will march forward with 50-bps rate hikes, currently anticipated in June and July; will a pause be announced at Jackson Hole in August, or is another 50-bps rate hike viable in September? A sagging US Dollar, weighed down by the recent decline in Fed hike odds, stands to prove vulnerable to the May US jobs report – regardless of how the chips fall.

Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator (May 2022) (Chart 1)

Live Data Coverage: May US NFP &amp; Unemployment Rate

The US economy continues to make steady progress towards ‘full employment’ as experienced pre-pandemic. According to the Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator, the US economy needs +331K jobs growth per month over the next 12-months in order to return to the pre-pandemic US labor market of a 3.5% unemployment rate (U3) with a 63.4% labor force participation rate.

We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the May US nonfarm payrolls report starting at 8:15 EDT/13:15 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
2022-05-16 18:30:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Live Data Coverage: May Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
Live Data Coverage: May Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-05-04 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
EUR/USD
Bullish
US 500
Bullish
Wall Street
Bullish
US Tech 100
Gold
Bullish