Live Data Coverage: May Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
May FOMC Preview:

  • Rates markets are fully pricing in a 50-bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve today.
  • Rates markets have completely shrugged off any 'dovish' impact from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
  • We’ll discuss how markets may react to the May Federal Reserve rate decision starting at 13:45 EDT/17:45 GMT on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

Fed Rate Hike Cycle Set to Accelerate

There was been a discernible shift in tone among Fed policymakers since the start of April. Whereas most officials believed that a 25-bps rate hike would be appropriate in May, recent inflation data spurred a more hawkish shift in rhetoric, with several FOMC members openly advocating for a 50-bps rate hike – and one has even talked up the possibility of a 75-bps rate hike.

After the Fed raises rates by 50-bps in May, there are still 200-bps rate hikes discounted into early-2023. The 2s5s10s butterfly has traded sideways in recent weeks, suggesting that the market has retained its overall hawkish interpretation of the near-term path of Fed rate hikes. Focus remains more on the Fed and less on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

EURODOLLAR FUTURES CONTRACT SPREAD (MARCH 2022-DECEMBER 2023) [BLUE], US 2S5S10S BUTTERFLY [ORANGE], DXY INDEX [RED]: DAILY CHART (May 2021 TO May 2022) (CHART 1)

Live Data Coverage: May Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision

Rate Hike Timeline

Fed fund futures have remained very aggressive in recent weeks, with a rapid pace of tightening expected over the next three meetings. Traders see a 100% chance of a 50-bps rate hike in each of May, June and July, with the main Fed rate expected to rise to 2.75% (currently 0.50%) by the end of 2022.

  • May 2022 = balance sheet winddown announced; 50-bps rate hike (107% chance)
  • June 2022 = 50-bps rate hike (142% chance)
  • July 2022 = 50-bps rate hike (133% chance)
  • September 2022 = 50-bps rate hike (90% chance)

We’ll discuss how markets may react to the May Federal Reserve rate decision starting at 13:45 EDT/17:45 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

