Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

US Dollar Strength in Question into Weekly / Monthly Open- FOMC, NFPs on Tap

It’s the start of a new week / month with major event risk on tap. Th central focus heading into the open is on the recent equity market sell-off with severe technical damage already inflicted on the S&P 500 (SPX500) and Nasdaq (NDX) uptrends. The threat remains for a deeper correction with the Dow Jones lagging the declines. On the FX front, markets have continued to pile on expectations for higher rates and while the broader focus remains constructive, the immediate rally may be vulnerable in the days ahead and we’ll be looking for the price-action around key events this week for guidance- most notable, the FOMC interest rate decision and US Non-Farm payrolls into the close of the week. Buckle-up!

Technicals are in stellar-form heading into the start of the week / month with numerous setups stretched into trend extremes at the open. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),Euro (EUR/USD),British Pound (GBP/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI),Crude Oil (WTI) and the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD).

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex