EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
2022-05-02 17:00:00
Euro Under Pressure as US Dollar Soars Ahead of Fed Hikes. New Lows For EUR/USD?
2022-05-02 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Oil Rally May Stall on China Covid Woes, Fed Rate Hikes: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-02 04:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Biased Higher as Supply Fears Remain at the Fore
2022-05-01 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold, FOMC, NFP, China, RBA, BoE
2022-05-01 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-04-30 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
2022-05-02 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Falls to Fresh Lows Ahead of FOMC
2022-05-02 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
2022-05-02 17:00:00
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
2022-05-02 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Euro Under Pressure as US Dollar Soars Ahead of Fed Hikes. New Lows For EUR/USD?
2022-05-02 06:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Worst Month Since 2008 Saw Japanese Yen Find Love Friday, Where to?
2022-05-02 00:00:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals

Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

US Dollar Strength in Question into Weekly / Monthly Open- FOMC, NFPs on Tap

It’s the start of a new week / month with major event risk on tap. Th central focus heading into the open is on the recent equity market sell-off with severe technical damage already inflicted on the S&P 500 (SPX500) and Nasdaq (NDX) uptrends. The threat remains for a deeper correction with the Dow Jones lagging the declines. On the FX front, markets have continued to pile on expectations for higher rates and while the broader focus remains constructive, the immediate rally may be vulnerable in the days ahead and we’ll be looking for the price-action around key events this week for guidance- most notable, the FOMC interest rate decision and US Non-Farm payrolls into the close of the week. Buckle-up!

Technicals are in stellar-form heading into the start of the week / month with numerous setups stretched into trend extremes at the open. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),Euro (EUR/USD),British Pound (GBP/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI),Crude Oil (WTI) and the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD).

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - FOMC NFP BoE Canada Employment Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

