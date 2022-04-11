News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: EUR Receives a Lift after Macron’s First Round Victory
2022-04-11 10:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-11 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD, Euro, Canadian Dollar, CPI, ECB, BoC, French Election
2022-04-11 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Snaps Back After Breakout Falls Flat
2022-04-11 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
2022-04-11 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Surge Persists As Bond Yields Hit Fresh Highs
2022-04-11 08:51:00
More View more
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups

Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

Advertisement

USD Rally Risks Near-term Exhaustion -SPX500, Nasdaq, Dow Targeting Key Support

The battle-lines are drawn heading into the start of the week with numerous setups at-or-extending towards technical trend extremes. We’ll be looking to key data prints this week for volatility with US inflation on tap alongside central bank interest rate decisions from the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the European Central Bank (ECB). In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),US 10year yields (US10Y), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Euro (EUR/USD),Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), New Zealand Dollar (NZD/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and British Pound (GBP/USD).

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Weekly Event Risk - Key Data Prints on US Inflation - BoC - ECB Interest Rate Decisions

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold Q2 Technical Setups
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold Q2 Technical Setups
2022-04-04 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
Live Data Coverage: March Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-03-16 17:00:00
US Dollar Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-03-15 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
US 500
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude
Wall Street
Mixed
US Tech 100
EUR/USD
Bearish