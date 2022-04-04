Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold Q2 Technical Setups
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks
- Technical setups we’re tracking into weekly / monthly / quarterly open
- Key levels for the US Dollar Majors, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold, Silver, Crude Oil and more!
Technicals Suggest Near-term Extremes on USD, Commodities & Equities- April Range Breakouts in Focus
We’re in the early throws of the week / month / quarterly and the menu of technical setups is plentiful! That said, the conditions are ripe for more consolidation with numerous setups at-or-testing key trend extremes. For the US Dollar the focus remains on a breakout of a multi-week range at yearly highs. On the commodity side, pullbacks in gold, silver and even crude oil are coming into major weekly support zones and our attention now shifts to the Aril opening-range.
In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), US 10year yields, Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Crude Oil (WTI), CAD/JPY, Gold (XAU/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and Silver (XAG/USD).
