Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold Q2 Technical Setups
2022-04-04 16:00:00
Rising Rates and Volatility are Features, Not Bugs: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-04 15:30:00
European Markets: FTSE & DAX march towards key psychological levels
2022-04-04 16:20:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold Q2 Technical Setups
2022-04-04 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold Q2 Technical Setups
2022-04-04 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Q2 2022: Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-04-02 19:30:00
Sterling Price Forecast: Seasonality Supports Cable Reversal in April
2022-04-04 09:10:00
US Dollar Up on Fed Hike Bets After Solid NFP. Can DXY Resume the Uptrend?
2022-04-04 05:30:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold Q2 Technical Setups
2022-04-04 16:00:00
US Dollar Up on Fed Hike Bets After Solid NFP. Can DXY Resume the Uptrend?
2022-04-04 05:30:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold Q2 Technical Setups

Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, CAD/JPY, SPX500, Gold Q2 Technical Setups

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

Technicals Suggest Near-term Extremes on USD, Commodities & Equities- April Range Breakouts in Focus

We’re in the early throws of the week / month / quarterly and the menu of technical setups is plentiful! That said, the conditions are ripe for more consolidation with numerous setups at-or-testing key trend extremes. For the US Dollar the focus remains on a breakout of a multi-week range at yearly highs. On the commodity side, pullbacks in gold, silver and even crude oil are coming into major weekly support zones and our attention now shifts to the Aril opening-range.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), US 10year yields, Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Crude Oil (WTI), CAD/JPY, Gold (XAU/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and Silver (XAG/USD).

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

