Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks
- Technical setups we’re tracking into the FOMC rate decision this week- war intensifies
- Key levels for the US Dollar Majors, SPX500, Nasdaq, Gold, Crude Oil and more!
- New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide
Markets Stretched to Extremes – FOMC Rate Decision / Russian War Headlines to Drive
In my last Weekly Strategy Webinar we highlighted key levels across the USD Majors as a major breakout in the US Dollar approached trend extremes. We are there, with numerous setups now stretching into trend extremes! The focus this week shifts to the FOMC interest rate decision with markets likely to take ques off the updated economic projections on growth, inflation and employment. That event, in combination with the ongoing barrage of war headlines are likely to be the largest drivers of volatility this week.
In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar Index (DXY),Euro, (EUR/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Gold (XAU/USD), Crude Oil (WTI),S&P 500 (SPX),Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Swiss Franc (USD/CHF), British Pound (GBP/USD), GBP/JPY and Australian Dollar (AUD/USD).
For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk
---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX
Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.