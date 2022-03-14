News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Holding Firm Amidst Rising Tensions in Ukraine & Looming Fed
2022-03-14 10:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/CHF. Euro Bounces Off Lows
2022-03-14 03:00:00
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-14 12:30:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Stuck at Support for Lift-Off
2022-03-14 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-14 12:30:00
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-14 12:30:00
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
British Pound Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure at 1.3000
2022-03-14 11:00:00
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
USDJPY Breakout Continues as US Rate Hikes Loom Large
2022-03-14 09:00:00
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups

Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

Markets Stretched to Extremes – FOMC Rate Decision / Russian War Headlines to Drive

In my last Weekly Strategy Webinar we highlighted key levels across the USD Majors as a major breakout in the US Dollar approached trend extremes. We are there, with numerous setups now stretching into trend extremes! The focus this week shifts to the FOMC interest rate decision with markets likely to take ques off the updated economic projections on growth, inflation and employment. That event, in combination with the ongoing barrage of war headlines are likely to be the largest drivers of volatility this week.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar Index (DXY),Euro, (EUR/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Gold (XAU/USD), Crude Oil (WTI),S&P 500 (SPX),Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Swiss Franc (USD/CHF), British Pound (GBP/USD), GBP/JPY and Australian Dollar (AUD/USD).

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Key Weekly Data Relaeses - FOMC - Fed Rate Decision - Inflation

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

The War Bid: USD Majors, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
The War Bid: USD Majors, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-07 16:30:00
Live Data Coverage: February US NFP & Unemployment Rate
Live Data Coverage: February US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-03-04 12:00:00
Markets Weigh War: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & SPX March Technical Setups
Markets Weigh War: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & SPX March Technical Setups
2022-02-28 18:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
