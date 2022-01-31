Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– NFP Levels
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors & Commodities
- Technical setups we’re tracking into the weekly
- Updated trade levels on the US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX, Bitcoin and more!
USD Vulnerable to Early-Week Pullback- Gold Threatens Major Breakdown
Last week’s market plunge took prices into major downtrend support and heading into the start of the week we’re looking for a rebound in equities – pullback in the US Dollar. The moves are clean with well-defined technical levels in play on the back of last week’s sell-off. Our focus is on the USD Majors early in the week with setups in Euro, Aussie and Loonie of particular interest for possible exhaustion on this recovery. It’s make-or-break for gold this week as the precious metal tests key near-term support into the monthly lows.
Keep in mind we’re heading into the monthly close with the RBA, ECB and BoE rated decisions on tap ahead of Friday’s US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) report- stay nimble here. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for US Dollar Index (DXY), EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin and SPX.
