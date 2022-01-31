News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– NFP Levels
2022-01-31 18:30:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro Attempts Recovery, GDP Meets Expectations
2022-01-31 10:30:00
Euro Jumps Ahead of EU GDP and German CPI as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-01-31 06:00:00
Crude Oil Soars to New Heights Despite a Strong US Dollar. Where To For WTI?
2022-01-31 03:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-01-31 13:15:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts For Next Week: Bear Bounce
2022-01-29 12:00:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– NFP Levels
2022-01-31 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown Pulls Back - XAU/USD Levels
2022-01-31 16:30:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– NFP Levels
2022-01-31 18:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-01-31 13:15:00
JPY Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Points Higher to Kick Off the Year
2022-01-31 11:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Bullish Breakout Gathering Pace
2022-01-30 21:30:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– NFP Levels

Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– NFP Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors & Commodities

USD Vulnerable to Early-Week Pullback- Gold Threatens Major Breakdown

Last week’s market plunge took prices into major downtrend support and heading into the start of the week we’re looking for a rebound in equities – pullback in the US Dollar. The moves are clean with well-defined technical levels in play on the back of last week’s sell-off. Our focus is on the USD Majors early in the week with setups in Euro, Aussie and Loonie of particular interest for possible exhaustion on this recovery. It’s make-or-break for gold this week as the precious metal tests key near-term support into the monthly lows.

Keep in mind we’re heading into the monthly close with the RBA, ECB and BoE rated decisions on tap ahead of Friday’s US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) report- stay nimble here. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for US Dollar Index (DXY), EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin and SPX.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Weekly Event Risk - RBA - BoE - ECB - NFP - Canada Employment

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

