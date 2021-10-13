News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-13 16:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Norwegian Krone Jumps as US Dollar Weakens Ahead of US CPI. Will EUR/NOK Break Lower?
2021-10-13 07:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Market Remains Vulnerable
2021-10-13 14:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Wall Street Indices at Risk as Retail Trades Go Long
2021-10-13 04:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
USD Lifted, Gold Dips on Upside Inflation Surprise
2021-10-13 13:05:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-13 16:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-13 16:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI

Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Mid-Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities & Bitcoin

US Dollar Rally Vulnerable After Hot Inflation Data – Gold Threatens Breakout as Bitcoin Drifts

In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we noted to be on the lookout for possible exhaustion in the US Dollar as DXY approached uptrend resistance. Numerous setups have now extended into trend extremes and the CPI reaction today may be the catalyst we were looking for. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), AUD/USD, USD/CHF and US10Y.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calenar - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-11 15:37:00
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
Technical Setups: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
Technical Setups: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-10-04 14:59:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
