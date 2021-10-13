Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
Mid-Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities & Bitcoin
- Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities / Bitcoin
- Review of CPI reaction – the levels that matter into the close of the week
US Dollar Rally Vulnerable After Hot Inflation Data – Gold Threatens Breakout as Bitcoin Drifts
In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we noted to be on the lookout for possible exhaustion in the US Dollar as DXY approached uptrend resistance. Numerous setups have now extended into trend extremes and the CPI reaction today may be the catalyst we were looking for. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), AUD/USD, USD/CHF and US10Y.
Key Event Risk This Week
