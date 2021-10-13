Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI

Mid-Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities & Bitcoin

Advertisement

US Dollar Rally Vulnerable After Hot Inflation Data – Gold Threatens Breakout as Bitcoin Drifts

In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we noted to be on the lookout for possible exhaustion in the US Dollar as DXY approached uptrend resistance. Numerous setups have now extended into trend extremes and the CPI reaction today may be the catalyst we were looking for. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), AUD/USD, USD/CHF and US10Y.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex