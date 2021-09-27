News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-27 15:45:00
News
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Stages Five Day Rally to Eye July High
2021-09-27 15:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-27 14:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.
2021-09-23 15:25:00
News
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-27 14:00:00
News
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-27 15:45:00
News
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-09-27 15:45:00
Real Time News
  • Fed's Brainard: - It is too soon to say the virus has permanently altered the labor market - It is critical to ensure that bank stress tests are powerful and do not deteriorate over time
  • Fed's Brainard: - We don't know when the pricing consequences of the pandemic will subside - Congress must step up and handle the debt ceiling crisis
  • Technical Setups: $DXY, $GBPUSD, $USDCAD, $SPX, #Gold, #Oil, $Bitcoin and more! (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/9T6Co1cEJr
  • ECB's de Cos: Reduction of ECB's monetary support must be done with caution $EUR
  • $USDJPY has extended its best four-day run since March 8th, when the market was in the midst of the rally that would eventually bring it to its current, multi-month plateau. Enough momentum here to clear out 111.75 this week? I doubt it https://t.co/y97C4e8Pjm
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 77 counterparties take $1.297 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/bNNI1xoJQZ
  • US Dollar Ascending Triangle: FOMC Forecasts Push USD Breakout Potential https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/09/27/US-Dollar-Ascending-Triangle-FOMC-Forecasts-Push-USD-Breakout-Potential.html https://t.co/2jCT8wiMHw
  • Fed's Brainard: - Elevated inflation is driven by Covid-related disruptions - The Fed must remain faithful to its new policy framework
  • Powell implied that the Fed is ready to taper, so long as employment data doesn't significantly disappoint. There's one NFP report before the Fed's November meeting, and it's the one Brainard referenced in these comments. NFP released on Oct. 8th (not this Fri but next) https://t.co/6PmNUEto7F
  • Fed's Brainard: - Employment remains short of the bar for tapering, but may meet it soon - The economy continues to make welcome progress
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin

Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar / SPX at Resistance into Weekly Open– Bitcoin, Gold Search Support

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading just below resistance at the yearly high-day close and we’re on the lookout for possible price inflection at these levels early in the week. At the same time, the SPX has rallied back into former slope support, turned resistance with a breach / close above 4487 needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend. A look at US Treasury yields shows a major breakout with the US10Y surging into confluent uptrend resistance – a breach / close above 1.53 is needed to invalidate the March downtrend. At the same time, pullbacks in Bitcoin and Gold are looking for meaningful support and the levels are clear into the close of September. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,SPX500, EUR/USD, GBP/USD,USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) , Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), USD/CAD & USD/ZAR.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
