Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities & Bitcoin
- Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities / Bitcoin
- Preview for today’s FOMC interest rate decision – and the levels that matter
US Dollar Rally Vulnerable into FOMC – Commodities at Resistance as Bitcoin Searches Support
In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we noted to be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion in the US Dollar Index as DXY probed confluent uptrend resistance near November / 2021 high-day closes at 93.40/45. The pullback off this mark has carved out a well-defined weekly opening-range heading into today’s FOMC releases and we’re looking for breakouts across the USD Majors over the next 24 hours. In this webinar we offer a preview to today’s interest rate decision and take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY, Gold (XAU/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), USD/CAD, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), and AUD/USD.
Key Event Risk This Week
Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk
