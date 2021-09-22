News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-22 13:00:00
2021-09-22 13:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-22 13:00:00
2021-09-22 13:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • The Federal Reserve will release a new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) as well as the first ‘dots’ in the dot plot for 2024. Check out @CVecchioFX cover September Federal Reserve meeting live AT 1:45 PM ET ! https://t.co/Bh5ZYMFEDi
  • $SPX holding support, 40m to go until the statement support, prior res $ES $SPY https://t.co/ag2rIYRfPz https://t.co/lFFODhoin4
  • ...I don't believe the markets will ever be okay with the Fed bowing out of stimulus. As market sentiment normalizes, speculative exposure increases proportionally, meaning there will always be a market premium to contend with. A form of the sociological 'normalization' effect
  • Equities pull back from session highs as traders eye the FOMC meeting at the top of the hour $ES $SPX $SPY https://t.co/nI3lIr8xVc
  • ...that is my take on the panic around tapering. I'm not advocating for expediting rate hikes, but to continuously punt easing back on stimulus by even a marginal amount only compounds the market's dependencies - increasing moral hazard.
  • 'The economy and markets are so strong that we can't reduce the $120 billion per month asset purchases. Further, if only we can continue this path for an indefinite future, the market will absorb the external risk on its own.'
  • Also, here is the schedule of FOMC meetings from now through the end of 2022. If the Fed doesn't signal taper today, next scheduled time is Nov 2nd and 'quarterly' event time is Dec 14th. Will taper be easier w/ one or two more high CPI updates? https://t.co/XFrwo24xbD
  • Here is my FOMC scenario table going into the rate decision. While a delay in the taper call seems feasible with the market wobble, there will always be wobbles before and the existential threat of a mkt tantrum. Always a hostage? https://t.co/MIDk28lQBS
  • Gold prices are pushing higher so far this week and the FOMC is waiting in the wings with their September rate decision. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/rVrJnq0Rgh https://t.co/td0i0PTQZz
  • RT @CEOAdam: SO FASCINATING! Dogecoin Poll was by far my highest ever read tweet. In 24 hours, 4.2 million views, my most ever retweets, mo…
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels

Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities & Bitcoin

US Dollar Rally Vulnerable into FOMC – Commodities at Resistance as Bitcoin Searches Support

In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we noted to be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion in the US Dollar Index as DXY probed confluent uptrend resistance near November / 2021 high-day closes at 93.40/45. The pullback off this mark has carved out a well-defined weekly opening-range heading into today’s FOMC releases and we’re looking for breakouts across the USD Majors over the next 24 hours. In this webinar we offer a preview to today’s interest rate decision and take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY, Gold (XAU/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), USD/CAD, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), and AUD/USD.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

