Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin

September Ranges Set Across US Dollar Majors– Bitcoin Threatens Larger Breakdown as Gold / Silver Search Support

Our focus last week was on the US Dollar recovery and heading into the start of the week the index is stretching back into the monthly highs – all eyes on key inflation prints this week from the US, UK, Canada and the Eurozone. The September opening-ranges are set across the USD majors and heading into the start of the week the focus is on possible topside exhaustion near-term. The pressure is on for the Bitcoin bulls as price probes key uptrend support this week- risk remains for another washout. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD,VIX, US10Y, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Gold, Silver, Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin, USD/JPY and SPX500.

