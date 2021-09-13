News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Drop Slows, Will Gains Resume? EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-09-12 10:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Positive for Week Ahead, EUR/GBP Too
2021-09-12 07:00:00
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC Report, California Recall Election
2021-09-12 16:00:00
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-09-13 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC Report, California Recall Election
2021-09-12 16:00:00
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Tech Setup: Conditions for Continued Range Trading
2021-09-13 11:30:00
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
US Dollar Price Action vs GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-09-13 09:40:00
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Walmart Denies Partnership With Litecoin

Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin

Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

September Ranges Set Across US Dollar Majors– Bitcoin Threatens Larger Breakdown as Gold / Silver Search Support

Our focus last week was on the US Dollar recovery and heading into the start of the week the index is stretching back into the monthly highs – all eyes on key inflation prints this week from the US, UK, Canada and the Eurozone. The September opening-ranges are set across the USD majors and heading into the start of the week the focus is on possible topside exhaustion near-term. The pressure is on for the Bitcoin bulls as price probes key uptrend support this week- risk remains for another washout. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD,VIX, US10Y, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Gold, Silver, Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin, USD/JPY and SPX500.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - UK, Canada, US, Australia, New Zealand, Eurozone Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

