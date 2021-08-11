News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Tests Support After CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-08-11 15:38:00
2021-08-11 15:38:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD at Risk of Falling Below 1.17, Focus on US CPI
2021-08-11 09:30:00
2021-08-11 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Oil Post-CPI
2021-08-11 17:00:00
2021-08-11 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Small Stockpiles Draw, Lingering Viral Concerns
2021-08-11 06:00:00
2021-08-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus
2021-08-11 02:00:00
2021-08-11 02:00:00
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Oil Post-CPI
2021-08-11 17:00:00
2021-08-11 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound in Bullion Generates RSI Buy Signal
2021-08-11 14:00:00
2021-08-11 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Oil Post-CPI
2021-08-11 17:00:00
2021-08-11 17:00:00
US Dollar Tests Support After CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-08-11 15:38:00
2021-08-11 15:38:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Oil Post-CPI
2021-08-11 17:00:00
2021-08-11 17:00:00
US Dollar Tests Support After CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-08-11 15:38:00
2021-08-11 15:38:00
  • NY Fed accepts $1 trillion in reverse repo operations $USD $DXY
  • Fed's Kaplan: - The sooner the Fed decides to taper, the more flexible it can be with interest rate changes - Delta variant may cause supply chain disruptions to last longer than anticipated
  • Fed's Kaplan: - My rate hike decision is separate from my taper decision - I will examine various criteria for raising interest rates
  • Fed's Kaplan: - I would prefer to take the foot off the accelerator as soon as possible - I want taper to occur over a period of 8 months
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Asset purchases are equipped to stimulate demand; current issue is one of supply - FOMC is in a much better spot than it was two months ago
  • Fed's Kaplan: - If economy continues to improve at this pace, I am in favor of an announcement in Sept. and beginning of taper in Oct. - There are various opinions on when the Fed should begin to taper
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Fed has to be attentive to inflation continuing to run above 2% - Fed must be ready to react however inflation unfolds
  • Fed's Kaplan: - CPI numbers were consistent with Fed's outlook - Inflationary pressures are expected to spread further next year
  • Mid-Week Technical Outlook: $USD Majors, #Bitcoin, #Gold & #Oil Post-#CPI - (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/gp0uVFP1WA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 79.20%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 81.02%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OD7YUxKdHN
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Oil Post-CPI

Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Oil Post-CPI

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities & Bitcoin

US Dollar Slammed by CPI– Transitory Inflation Argument Gains– USD Majors on the Move

In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we noted that our basic premise into the start of the week was to look for possible US Dollar exhaustion as DXY approached resistance near the July highs. An in-line US CPI print today offered the catalyst to the USD exhaustion play with the greenback poised to mark an outside-day reversal off the high. Similarly, numerous USD Majors are responding to key technical thresholds on this heels of today’s inflation read and the stage is set heading into the close of the week. We’re still waiting on the dust to settle in the Gold, Silver and Oil after the recent plunge into key technical support zones. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for the for the US Dollar Index,USD/CAD, US10Y,EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold, Silver, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Crude Oil.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - USD, GBP, EUR, NZD, CAD Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

