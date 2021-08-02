News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Advance Should Continue After Strong Economic Data
2021-08-01 01:00:00
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop After Weaker China PMI, Viral Resurgence
2021-08-02 06:00:00
News
Nasdaq Fluctuates Following Rosy ISM Manufacturing Report
2021-08-02 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NFPs, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, RBA
2021-08-01 16:00:00
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
Gold Prices Risk Forming a “Double Top” Despite Yields Drop
2021-08-02 04:00:00
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
GBP/USD Nudging Higher Towards 1.40 as FTSE 100 Builds Strong Momentum Ahead of BoE
2021-08-02 08:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin

Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Tumbles from Uptrend Resistance- Gold at Key Support, Bitcoin Resurgence in Focus

Last week's post-FOMC US Dollar plunge settled at initial technical support into the close of July and heading into the start of the August, the focus is on a possible topside exhaustion on this USD recovery. The USD Majors are poised within well-defined setups into the open of the month with a host of event risk on tap this week including the RBA & BoE interest rate decisions and US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) and Canada employment. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, VIX, US10Y, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Silver, Oil, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), GBP/USD & GBPJPY.

For a complete breakdown of Michael's trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

