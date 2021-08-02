Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Tumbles from Uptrend Resistance- Gold at Key Support, Bitcoin Resurgence in Focus

Last week’s post-FOMC US Dollar plunge settled at initial technical support into the close of July and heading into the start of the August, the focus is on a possible topside exhaustion on this USD recovery. The USD Majors are poised within well-defined setups into the open of the month with a host of event risk on tap this week including the RBA & BoE interest rate decisions and US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) and Canada employment. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, VIX, US10Y, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Silver, Oil, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), GBP/USD & GBPJPY.

