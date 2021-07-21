News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Outlook Hinges on ECB Guidance Following Strategy Review
2021-07-21 14:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Faces Downside Risk Ahead of ECB
2021-07-21 09:28:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI at Risk Amid Trendline Breakout, Rising Long Bets
2021-07-21 04:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss
2021-07-21 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-07-21 00:00:00
Gold
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-21 08:30:00
GBP/USD
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Sliding, PSNB in Focus
2021-07-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Delta Variant Offers Respite For Safe Haven Yen
2021-07-21 11:00:00
Real Time News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil

Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities & Bitcoin

US Dollar Rally Struggles into Uptrend Resistance– Bitcoin, Gold Poised for Larger Recovery?

In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar our basic premise on the US Dollar rally was , “hold them if you got them, but get defensive.” The greenback marched higher into Wednesday before exhausting and the focus is on this pullback from uptrend resistance. Sterling, Aussie and Kiwi are all pressing key support zones today and further highlight the risk for near-term exhaustion on this recent move. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for the for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, Crude Oil (WTI), Gold, USD/CAD, USD/JPY and Bitcoin (BTC/USD).

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

