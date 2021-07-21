Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
US Dollar Rally Struggles into Uptrend Resistance– Bitcoin, Gold Poised for Larger Recovery?
In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar our basic premise on the US Dollar rally was , “hold them if you got them, but get defensive.” The greenback marched higher into Wednesday before exhausting and the focus is on this pullback from uptrend resistance. Sterling, Aussie and Kiwi are all pressing key support zones today and further highlight the risk for near-term exhaustion on this recent move. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for the for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, Crude Oil (WTI), Gold, USD/CAD, USD/JPY and Bitcoin (BTC/USD).
Key Event Risk This Week
