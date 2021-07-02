News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2021-07-01 19:30:00
Breaking: Oil Prices Jump as OPEC+ Agree Oil Production Increase
2021-07-01 11:05:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ in Focus as 3-Month Price Rally Looks to Extend into July
2021-07-01 02:00:00
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil and Energy Stocks Gain on OPEC+ Deal Struggle Prior to NFPs
2021-07-02 00:30:00
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Gold Prices Coil Up for a Move as US Jobs Data Steers Fed Outlook
2021-07-02 06:37:00
2021-07-02 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Steadies Ahead of US Jobs Report
2021-07-02 08:00:00
2021-07-02 11:30:00
AUDUSD and USDJPY Attempt Dollar-Favorable Breakouts Before NFPs
2021-07-02 03:30:00
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Nonfarm Payrolls Private (JUN) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 600K Previous: 492K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-02
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Average Weekly Hours (JUN) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 34.9 Previous: 34.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-02
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Participation Rate (JUN) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 61.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-02
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Average Hourly Earnings YoY (JUN) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.7% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-02
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Average Hourly Earnings MoM (JUN) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-02
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/u2fKwcj2xy
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Balance of Trade (MAY) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: $-71.4B Previous: $-68.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-02
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Unemployment Rate (JUN) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.7% Previous: 5.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-02
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Non Farm Payrolls (JUN) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 700K Previous: 559K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-02
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Building Permits MoM (MAY) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.3% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-02
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
US NFP Preview:

  • Consensus forecasts are looking for payrolls to come in at +700K, an improvement over last month’s disappointing +559K reading.
  • Increasing vaccination rates, schools reopening in the fall, and the end of unemployment insurance benefits suggests the US labor market has tail winds behind it.
  • Will a rebound in the US jobs report help the US Dollar continue its push towards multi-month highs? We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the June US nonfarm payrolls report starting at 8:15 EDT/12:15 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

Focus Returns to US Labor Market

The main issue when it comes to the June US NFP report is whether or not the US labor market regained its momentum after a stumbling in back-to-back reports in April and May. The April print came in at +266K against an expectation for +1000K (or +1M) jobs added, while the May reading registered +559K versus 650K expected.

The fits and starts of the US economy fully reopening don’t seem to be dissuading forecasters from projecting a rebound in US labor market prospects, as falling jobless claims and rising vaccination rates bode well for US labor market potential. The consensus calls for jobs growth of +700K, while the unemployment rate (U3) is anticipated to drop from 5.8% to 5.7%. Meanwhile, the US labor force participation rate is due in at a meager 61.7%.

Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator (June 2021) (Chart 1)

Even if there are good jobs data, there is still a long ways to go before the US reaches ‘full employment’ as experienced pre-pandemic, which According to the Atlanta Fed Jobs Growth Calculator, the US economy needs +740K jobs growth per month over the next 12-months in order to return to the pre-pandemic US labor market of a 3.5% unemployment rate (U3) with a 63.4% labor force participation rate.

The expected data aren’t numbers that would provoke the Fed to shift its current stance over the summer months; taper talk won’t begin in earnest until at least Jackson Hole in August or the September FOMC meeting.

We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the June US nonfarm payrolls report starting at 8:15 EDT/12:15 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

