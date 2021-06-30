Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities
- Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities / Bitcoin
- Updated levels across active setups heading into the July-open / NFP / weekly close
US Dollar Recovery Eyes Critical Resistance into July Open – Gold, Bitcoin Poised for Divergent Breakouts
In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we discussed viable technical setups we’ve been tracking in the USD Majors with the US Dollar Index (DXY) targeting major trend resistance just higher. We’re heading into the close of the month / quarter with US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) on tap ahead of an extended holiday break. A good time to stay nimble and reduce position size. These are the setups we’re tracking into close of the week- in this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, NZD/USD, Gold, Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & USD/JPY.
Key Event Risk This Week
