News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Susceptible to Oversold RSI Signal
2021-06-30 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, Viral Concern Eases
2021-06-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Remain Divergent
2021-06-30 12:30:00
Dow Jones Steady as Tech Stocks Rally, Hang Seng May Rebound
2021-06-30 00:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Stability Prevails; Technicals Remain Concerning - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-30 17:45:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: More Losses Likely for GBP/USD
2021-06-30 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Long Bets Offer Contrarian Signal Warning
2021-06-30 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There is definitely some unusual pressures in the markets that the Fed is monitoring. For rate consideration, the 5-year breakeven inflation rate is still at 2.46% while overnight repos; while stimulus suitability questioned by $991 Bln in O/N repos: https://t.co/2zpbkfnX0J
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.74%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 67.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Nygj8F8unn
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.50% US 500: 0.05% France 40: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.05% FTSE 100: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/jC1tj0XFWW
  • Mid-Week Technical Outlook: $USD Majors, #Gold & #Oil– July / #NFP Levels (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/ZEZHjhIKPf
  • USD/CAD has started to show consolidation after the bullish bounce driven by the June FOMC rate decision. Get your $USDCAD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/d2qh4PUWqF https://t.co/xWhhq5uApN
  • Fed's Barkin: - Labor demand appears to be robust - As COVID cases decline, I believe the economy is recovering
  • NY Fed accepts $991.9 billion in reverse repo operations $USD $DXY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.68%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 67.55%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2ttEUFwja2
  • Market participants remain cautious about NFP data later this week. The DAX 30 resumes its bearish reversal. Get your #DAX market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/QrFeHPCvD0 https://t.co/lBhM5aYwsG
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.94% Oil - US Crude: 0.91% Gold: 0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pxXoTrEV8L
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels

Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities

Advertisement

US Dollar Recovery Eyes Critical Resistance into July Open – Gold, Bitcoin Poised for Divergent Breakouts

In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we discussed viable technical setups we’ve been tracking in the USD Majors with the US Dollar Index (DXY) targeting major trend resistance just higher. We’re heading into the close of the month / quarter with US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) on tap ahead of an extended holiday break. A good time to stay nimble and reduce position size. These are the setups we’re tracking into close of the week- in this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, NZD/USD, Gold, Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & USD/JPY.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk this Week - Key Data Releases - Economic Calendar - Non-Farm Payroll (NFP)

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR
USD/CAD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bearish
EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bearish