EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Bounces Back From 50-Day SMA Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-06-16 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Strength to Persist as Global Economy Expands
2021-06-16 08:00:00
Crude Oil, USD/RUB Outlook : WTI Rising Before Fed, Biden-Putin Summit Volatility Risk
2021-06-16 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Analysis: Rising Long Exposure Seems Ominous With Fed Nearing
2021-06-16 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
Breaking news

Fed Leaves Rates, QE Unchanged, FOMC Sees 2 Rate Hikes in 2023

Real Time News
  • Two comments remaining in the statement - Inflation has risen, largely reflecting transitory factors (this is despite recent inflation readings) - Until substantial further progress has been made (forward guidance for asset purchases)
  • The mob is getting out the torches and pitchforks. FOMC is likely thinking 'say something reassuring' https://t.co/SPv8R2MRkf
  • $Gold at s1 from this morning's article, confluent with tl from the bull flag formation $GLD $GC https://t.co/mWv7Gx3dgn https://t.co/gfwk058jNI
  • $EURUSD right down to the fibo support looked at yday, 2033 https://t.co/SLXryGKmAI https://t.co/GS8eRHhrI8
  • If there is a tremor in Powell's voice when this presser gets started...
  • Either the Fed is looking to avoid raising up the flag of taper conversation until the July/Sep rate decision or Jackson Hole symposium....or Chair Powell was saving it for the presser so he could land the plane with his charm and incredible command of the english language
  • Relatively hawkish FOMC statement sends $USD higher and #Gold lower with the precious metal now at risk of breaking back into its August downtrend https://t.co/2zPoFtzIte
  • @JMcQueenFX Initial reaction US 10yr Yields up 4bps, 1.54% USD tests 91.00 Gold bang on 200DMA (for the techies) https://t.co/iucBFEn8OI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 75.92%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 76.76%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/H0MtduSfWw
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Press Conference due at 18:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-16
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision

June FOMC Preview:

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
June FOMC Preview:

  • The Federal Reserve has made clear that it will be keeping rates low and stimulus flowing for the foreseeable future.
  • Setting aside the fact that interest rates hikes won’t rise soon, all focus is on the timing of when the Fed will taper its asset purchase program.
  • Will the Fed begin taper talk? Will US Treasury yields continue their rebound? Is the US Dollar bottoming or getting ready for its next breakdown? We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the June Federal Reserve rate decision starting at 13:45 EDT/17:45 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

The End is Nigh? Not Quite

The Federal Reserve has made clear that it will be keeping rates low and stimulus flowing for the foreseeable future. Setting aside the fact that interest rates hikes won’t rise soon, all focus is on the timing of when the Fed will taper its asset purchase program. For now, the FOMC will very likely decree that the current pace of asset purchases will continue unabated.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations (June 16, 2021) (Table 1)

Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision

Proving increasingly stable, Fed funds futures continue to discount an approximate 10% chance of a change in Fed rates each monththrough January 2022. Nevertheless, the liquidity drain continues thanks to record high reverse repo volumes across the Fed’s open markets desk. Without a corresponding rise in US Treasury yields, we’re effectively starting off on the course of a tantrumless taper.

Taper Timeline

Accordingly, the June Federal Reserve meeting is likely to kickoff taper talk, insofar as policymakers will acknowledge that the FOMC has moved from ‘thinking about talking about tapering’ to actually ‘talking about tapering.’ Nevertheless, the it appears that market participants continue to have the taper timeline priced as such (which is why the dot plots showing a hike in 2023 might not cause friction):

  • June through September 2021 = start of taper talk
  • August/September 2021 = indication taper is coming
  • December 2021 = taper targets announced
  • January 2022/March 2023 = taper begins
  • September/December 2022 = taper ends
  • March 2023/June 2023 = first rate hike (3-6 months post-end of taper)

Will the Fed begin taper talk? Will US Treasury yields continue their rebound? Is the US Dollar bottoming or getting ready for its next breakdown? We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the June Federal Reserve rate decision starting at 13:45 EDT/17:45 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

