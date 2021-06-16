News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Bounces Back From 50-Day SMA Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-06-16 14:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Strength to Persist as Global Economy Expands
2021-06-16 08:00:00
Crude Oil, USD/RUB Outlook : WTI Rising Before Fed, Biden-Putin Summit Volatility Risk
2021-06-16 02:00:00
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Analysis: Rising Long Exposure Seems Ominous With Fed Nearing
2021-06-16 05:00:00
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
Breaking news

Fed Leaves Rates, QE Unchanged, FOMC Sees 2 Rate Hikes in 2023

Real Time News
  • Two comments remaining in the statement - Inflation has risen, largely reflecting transitory factors (this is despite recent inflation readings) - Until substantial further progress has been made (forward guidance for asset purchases)
  • The mob is getting out the torches and pitchforks. FOMC is likely thinking 'say something reassuring' https://t.co/SPv8R2MRkf
  • $Gold at s1 from this morning's article, confluent with tl from the bull flag formation $GLD $GC https://t.co/mWv7Gx3dgn https://t.co/gfwk058jNI
  • $EURUSD right down to the fibo support looked at yday, 2033 https://t.co/SLXryGKmAI https://t.co/GS8eRHhrI8
  • If there is a tremor in Powell's voice when this presser gets started...
  • Either the Fed is looking to avoid raising up the flag of taper conversation until the July/Sep rate decision or Jackson Hole symposium....or Chair Powell was saving it for the presser so he could land the plane with his charm and incredible command of the english language
  • Relatively hawkish FOMC statement sends $USD higher and #Gold lower with the precious metal now at risk of breaking back into its August downtrend https://t.co/2zPoFtzIte
  • @JMcQueenFX Initial reaction US 10yr Yields up 4bps, 1.54% USD tests 91.00 Gold bang on 200DMA (for the techies) https://t.co/iucBFEn8OI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 75.92%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 76.76%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/H0MtduSfWw
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Press Conference due at 18:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-16
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels

Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities

US Dollar Battle Lines Drawn into FOMC – Gold, Bitcoin Breakouts Imminent

In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we discussed the technical stance of the US Dollar with the DXY responding to a critical support confluence around the objective yearly open. The rally may vulnerable heading into today’s FOMC interest rate decision as the index carves a well-defined weekly opening-range just below resistance- we’re on breakout watch. An outside-day reversal in the SPX also casts a shadow on the recent spike to fresh record highs with both Gold and Bitcoin coiled near critical technical levels. These are the setups we’re tracking into today’s Fed rate decision / close of the week. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the for US Dollar Index,US Treasuries Yields (US10Y), VIX, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, AUD/USD, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Gold, USD/JPY and Copper.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week - Economic Calendar - FOMC - USD JPY AUD NZD

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-07 17:30:00
AUD/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bullish
Gold
Bearish
Bitcoin
USDOLLAR