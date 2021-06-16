Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels

Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors, Commodities

US Dollar Battle Lines Drawn into FOMC – Gold, Bitcoin Breakouts Imminent

In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we discussed the technical stance of the US Dollar with the DXY responding to a critical support confluence around the objective yearly open. The rally may vulnerable heading into today’s FOMC interest rate decision as the index carves a well-defined weekly opening-range just below resistance- we’re on breakout watch. An outside-day reversal in the SPX also casts a shadow on the recent spike to fresh record highs with both Gold and Bitcoin coiled near critical technical levels. These are the setups we’re tracking into today’s Fed rate decision / close of the week. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the for US Dollar Index,US Treasuries Yields (US10Y), VIX, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, AUD/USD, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Gold, USD/JPY and Copper.

