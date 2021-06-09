News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Focus on ECB, US CPI and Brexit Battle
2021-06-09 09:30:00
News
ESG Investing: How COVID-19 Has Augmented its Relevance in Financial Markets
2021-06-09 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: EIA Inventory Stocks In Focus Following Bullish API Print
2021-06-09 02:00:00
News
Dow Jones in Tight Range, Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Edge Higher
2021-06-09 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-08 21:30:00
News
Gold & Silver Price Action Analysis: XAU Holding, XAG Teetering
2021-06-09 12:30:00
Gold Prices Eye $1900 as Chinese PPI Beat Signals Building Price Pressures
2021-06-09 06:00:00
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Up Modestly as Haldane Hints at Tapering
2021-06-09 08:00:00
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-09 05:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

Webinar Overview:

BOC and ECB and Fed, Oh My!

FX markets have been quiet as measures of volatility have fallen across the board, but much of the lacking price action may be explained by the calendar: the Bank of Canada’s meeting today and the European Central Bank’s meeting tomorrow have investors keeping their powder dry rather than making fresh bets.

US inflation data is also due tomorrow, which may help shape the taper talk at the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Even then, it doesn’t appear that the Fed will accelerate its taper timeline for higher inflation given its focus on its labor market mandate. This mix of developments caters to a weaker US Dollar, while the Canadian Doll and Euro may find greater interest henceforth.

Key Event Risk Rest of Week

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

