News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Sinks as FOMC Minutes Show Threat of Fed Tapering
2021-05-19 18:30:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Establishes Double Top Formation in May
2021-05-19 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as US-Iran Nuclear Talks, Stockpiles Eyed
2021-05-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis
2021-05-19 13:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Buying the Dip? 2020 Trendlines Eyed
2021-05-19 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Breakout Above Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-19 20:20:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges as Crypto Crumbles– XAU/USD Breakout Levels
2021-05-19 15:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Challenges Peak, EUR/GBP Unlikely to Break Out
2021-05-19 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
US Dollar May Rise if FOMC Minutes Reveal Inflation Debate
2021-05-19 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.62%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/t9HHxt52js
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.53% Germany 30: 0.32% France 40: 0.26% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TJhPw5L74U
  • USD/CAD bouncing off 6-year lows following hot Canadian inflation data and FOMC minutes $USDCAD https://t.co/yz5JGu9vfn
  • EUR/USD Sinks as FOMC Minutes Show Threat of Fed Tapering -via @DailyFX $EURUSD is sliding sharply lower in response to the latest FOMC minutes, which detailed how some officials see taper talks starting at upcoming Fed meetings. Link to Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/19/eur-usd-sinks-as-fomc-minutes-show-threat-of-fed-tapering.html https://t.co/c94ib1INhA
  • $USD spike initially pulled back, but buyers showed up ahead of a 90 re-test and now - fresh HOD one of the messier minutes releases of recent memory https://t.co/xiiNEX3B3Y https://t.co/sUSMJWzXmL
  • USD catching a bid following the release of FOMC minutes, breaking back above 90 $USD $DXY https://t.co/DN3wJ1OPp0
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.00% Oil - US Crude: -0.16% Silver: -2.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Yw6jfCDqrG
  • @CVecchioFX $usd a little slower to give back the spike but, happening there, too
  • and the entire market move around the FOMC minutes is unwound as market participants realize that the taper isn't coming soon https://t.co/AMFgkqGIV7
  • gap now filled $QQQ https://t.co/Dki4kLV5JZ
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar

Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

Webinar Overview:

Advertisement

US Dollar Consumed by Inflation Narrative - Bitcoin Too

FX markets may be quieter these days thanks to little movement in US Treasury yields, but that doesn't mean that important shifts aren't occurring beneath the surface of global financial markets. Inflation fears are pervasive, and the ongoing manifestation of concerns over eroding puchasing power has breathed life into the idea that anything 'digital' or 'technology' related is overvalued, from the US Nasdaq 100 to Bitcoin.

Key Event Risk This Week

Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Live Data Coverage: April US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Live Data Coverage: April US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-05-07 11:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
USD/CAD
Bullish
GBP/CAD
GBP/AUD
GBP/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bearish