News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges- Bulls Eye Major Breakout at May High
2021-05-12 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
2021-05-12 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 05, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20.
2021-05-12 18:23:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Rising Long Bets, Bearish Technical Signs Worrying
2021-05-12 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data
2021-05-12 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter
2021-05-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
Dollar Prepared for Nasdaq Volatility if Inflation Data Can Stir Interest
2021-05-12 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.16% Gold: -0.87% Silver: -1.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2ZM2rM1kJN
  • Well one $NDX trendline is dead and gone after today's rout and secondary support is coming up quick near 12,760 https://t.co/hJSPch42Zm
  • Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 05, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Wall Street weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zeXYkoKVW6
  • Nasdaq extends its selloff as tech stocks slide further due to surging bond yields. Get your #Nasdaq market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/eEeeFpFYiF https://t.co/AFfRIHZMgr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.05%, while traders in GBP/USD are at opposite extremes with 67.50%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dhdLOMU0TX
  • Nasdaq Extends Slide, Bond Yields Spike on Fed Taper Fears -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/12/nasdaq-extends-slide-bond-yields-spike-on-fed-taper-fears.html #StockMarket $NDX $QQQ https://t.co/e08fA8Wy73
  • US Treasury Department: - U.S. ran record $1.9 trillion budget deficit in first 7 months of FY2021 - Federal outlays climbed 22% to $4.1 trillion from Oct. through April - Revenues rose 16%, reflecting 2020 tax deferrals
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.28% Germany 30: -0.28% France 40: -0.34% Wall Street: -1.41% US 500: -1.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/PfhSpL5XsO
  • 🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (APR) Actual: $-226B Expected: $-220B Previous: $-660B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • We've taken out short-term support on $SPX. Bigger levels below though. For this index, it is 4,000. For the Nasdaq 100, which has a floor more immediately at hand, it is 13,000 https://t.co/KeHxTw81Ht
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD

US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD Talking Points:

  • The US Dollar took a ride this morning, helped along by a massive beat on April inflation numbers.
  • An initial jump was quickly faded, but the USD soon found support above a big area on the long-term chart and has since continued to rally.
Advertisement

This is an archived webinar from the DailyFX mid-week strategy check-up, and if you’d like to sign up for the next session, they take place on Wednesday mornings at 9:30 AM ET and, and the link below can get that taken care of.

Today’s session took place in the aftermath of a really strong CPI print, with headline inflation coming in at 4.2% versus an expectation of 3.6%. The Fed is targeting 2% and have previously said that they’re willing to let inflation run hot for a while without adjusting rates. The bank has continually said that they think inflation is ‘transitory,’ and price runs in key commodity markets like copper, tin, corn or copper wouldn’t compel the bank to hike rates or slow bond purchases. But this morning’s upside surprise was quite large, and this may be outside of what the bank was expecting.

The initial impact was a strong run of USD-strength but that really only lasted for a few minutes, price action quickly faded out the move with the US Dollar reverting right back to the big support zone that runs around the 90.00 handle on DXY.

But that was around the time that longer-term support began to play out, with the USD holding the low above the 90.00 handle and buyers getting more and more aggressive as we moved further away from the CPI release. For intermediate-term resistance, there’s a Fibonacci level around 90.82 and a big zone that was in-play last week around 91.32-91.40.

US Dollar Eight-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

Taking a step back to look at the longer-term chart of the USD, and the area of support that came into play this morning becomes a bit more clear. The 90-handle on DXY had come into play yesterday morning and after today’s CPI print, the quick flare of strength was quickly faded until sellers were able to push down to the 90.16 level. But, this highlights the same issue that had come into play in early-Q1, when sellers remained aggressive but prices were caught at a big area of long-term support.

Will that support have a similar impact now that we’re about half-way through Q2? I’m still bearish on the currency but, as shared in the webinar, the first half of Q2 has already been heavily bearish and there’s now a big zone of support in the equation that may stall or pause the move. To get the full Q2 Forecast for the US Dollar:

US Dollar Monthly Price Chart

US Dollar Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD Dips from Key Resistance

On the short-side of the US Dollar, I’ve been following EUR/USD pretty closely. Last week saw the pair put in a strong reversal after getting very comfortable around support at 1.2000. That support grind also included the build of a falling wedge, which is often followed with the aim of bullish reversals.

To learn more about the falling wedge, check out DailyFX Education

But it was last week’s NFP release that really seemed to make a mark, with EUR/USD jumping right up to a confluent zone of resistance that runs from 1.2134-1.2167. That zone held the highs coming into this morning, and the fast spike of USD-strength saw EUR/USD push down to a support level I had highlighted on Monday, plotted around 1.2072.

That support led to a bounce as USD-weakness came back post-CPI; but as USD-strength has continued to trickle-in after, EUR/USD has pushed back down to this area on the chart.

As I had shared in the webinar, 2072 had already given a support inflection and recurrent tests would not be as attractive. Instead – there’s deeper support potential around the 1.2033 area, and if that can’t hold, there’s the possibility of another re-test at the 1.2000 handle. If the pair cannot stay above 1.1965-1.2000, we’re likely dealing with a case of extended USD-strength and the topside of EUR/USD would no longer be as attractive.

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

EUR/USD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Bounces from Six-Year-Low Support

On the short-side of the US Dollar, USD/CAD can remain attractive, as well. The Canadian Dollar caught a new life a few weeks ago when the Bank of Canada became one of the first to talk about post-pandemic policy. That plus continued strength in Oil prices gave the currency a shot-in-the-arm, and when meshed up with what’s been a really weak US Dollar, there’s been ample motive for the pair to continue pushing-lower.

This morning saw USD/CAD temporarily set a fresh six-year-low, albeit barely before prices snapped back. There’s also the issue of a major psychological level sitting just underneath, taken from around the 1.2000 handle.

As shown in the webinar, this can lead to a difficult situation of trying to work with a bearish but oversold market. I had shared two possible ways of moving forward: Either looking for a quick breakdown on short-term charts or, alternatively, looking for a pullback to lower-high resistance; each of which can help to keep the door open for bearish continuation scenarios. The lower-high resistance potential I had pointed out in the webinar is around the 1.2127 area on the chart; and a hold here can keep the door open for bearish continuation scenarios.

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Live Data Coverage: April US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Live Data Coverage: April US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-05-07 11:15:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-04 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Bearish