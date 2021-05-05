News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Easing Lockdowns in the US and Europe
2021-05-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-05-05 18:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Outlook Still Positive
2021-05-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Imminent – XAU/USD Levels for NFP
2021-05-05 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rejected at 1,800, Momentum Building
2021-05-05 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist
2021-05-05 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The SEC is also considering transparency rules for stock-lending and short-selling - Gensler
  • The SEC is considering new disclosure rules for "total return" equity derivatives following the Archegos blowup - Gary Gensler
  • https://t.co/FIdn5HrUPK
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.71%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2Bz4nA0dru
  • Gamestop $GME upgraded from "B-" to "B" by S&P Global Ratings, outlook stable. Shares trying to muscle their way off session lows. #StocksToWatch #Trading https://t.co/Q41orfbiGn
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.42% US 500: 0.29% France 40: 0.13% Germany 30: 0.10% FTSE 100: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/B2ChHRovLx
  • Here are the results of my poll asking whether yesterday's $NDX retreat is the start of a more meaningful correction or just short-term pullback. Honestly, surprised it is as close as it is https://t.co/diLGZKeEJl
  • US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/05/05/US-Dollar-Rattles-at-Resistance-EUR-USD-USD-CAD-USD-JPY.html $USD $EURUSD $USDCAD $USDJPY
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 16, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dVbfkqo2IR
  • Crypto update (24hrs): $BTC +5.9% $ETH +1.83% $LTC +18% $DOGE +8.7%
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups

Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors – NFP Setups

Advertisement

US Dollar Recovery on the Ropes Ahead of NFP – Majors Poised for May Range Breakouts

In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we discussed the technical posturing of the US Dollar heading into the May open while noting that DXY had responded to key support into the close of April trade. Indeed the index did defend support with the subsequent rebound setting a well-defined weekly opening-range just below resistance- US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap tomorrow. These are the setups we’re tracking into the close of the week. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD and USD/CAD.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week - Economic Calendar - BOE, RBA, NFP, Canada Employment

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-04 19:30:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2021-05-03 15:30:00
Pre-FOMC Price Action: S&P 500, USD, EUR/USD
Pre-FOMC Price Action: S&P 500, USD, EUR/USD
2021-04-28 16:25:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Mixed
GBP/CAD
GBP/AUD
GBP/USD
Bullish
USD/JPY
Bullish