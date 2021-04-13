News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Calls for Pause on J&J Vaccine After Clotting Cases - NYT

Market Sentiment Data Bearish for GBP/JPY | Webinar

Market Sentiment Data Bearish for GBP/JPY | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is broadly neutral at the moment, as many markets trade within narrow ranges.
  • Among the exceptions, Bitcoin continues to power ahead and IG client sentiment data are sending a bearish signal on GBP/JPY.
Bearish signal on GBP/JPY

Traders are unsure currently about the next move in the markets generally, with Bitcoin among the few markets not trading in narrow ranges. However, retail traders are increasingly long GBP/JPY and that is sending a bearish contrarian trading signal.

GBP/JPY Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (September 9, 2020 – April 13, 2021)

Latest GBP/JPY price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 27% 11% 19%
Weekly 66% -23% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Building Confidence in Trading
--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

