News
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-02 07:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Mired by Trend Resistance, OPEC+ Output Boost
2021-04-01 21:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Expected to Continue Constrained Output
2021-04-01 12:40:00
News
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
AUD/USD Pressured as Treasury Selloff Forecasts Stronger USD, Trade Data Eyed
2021-03-31 23:00:00
News
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
Gold Prices May Turn Lower as US Payrolls Data Stokes Reflation Bets
2021-04-02 05:05:00
News
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 21:00:00
News
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
A Critical S&P 500 Break Before the Holiday Weekend, Are Trends Ahead?
2021-04-02 04:00:00
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Nonfarm Payrolls Private (MAR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 575K Previous: 465K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-02
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Average Weekly Hours (MAR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 34.7 Previous: 34.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-02
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/H4KTi9cp3W
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Average Hourly Earnings YoY (MAR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.5% Previous: 5.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-02
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Participation Rate (MAR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 61.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-02
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Average Hourly Earnings MoM (MAR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-02
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Non Farm Payrolls (MAR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 647K Previous: 379K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-02
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Unemployment Rate (MAR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 6% Previous: 6.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-02
  • LIVE COVERAGE IN 15MINS: @CVecchioFX has you covered for NFP - Headline expected 647k - Range of estimates: 115k-1100k https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2021/04/02/live-data-coverage-march-us-nonfarm-payrolls-w-christopher-vecchio-cfa-april-2.html
  • Interested in trading GBP? Get your key insights into trading GBP and hone your trading skills. https://t.co/BmROEPOuFg https://t.co/QssISdVUBq
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
US NFP Preview:

  • Estimates are calling for payrolls to come in above +650K following last month’s US jobs report that showed a gain of +379K.
  • But the consensus forecasts are not uniform: with a standard deviation of +/155K, a wide disparity of estimates around the official data means there is a high propensity for volatility.
  • Will strong US economic data help the US Dollar (via the DXY Index) continue its run? Or will thin markets around the holiday weekend tamp down potential enthusiasm? We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the March US nonfarm payrolls report starting at 8:15 EDT/12:15 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

Blowout US Jobs Data Anticipated

Following the surprisingly strong reading for February, the US labor market is looking to build on that momentum with a reading nearly twice as strong. Consensus surveys from Bloomberg News see the world’s largest economy having added +675K jobs in March following the gain of +379K jobs in February. The unemployment rate (U3) is set to drop from 6.2% to 6%.

The US jobs report may serve as a key stepping stone to reinvigorating the US-centric ‘reflation trade’: higher yields, higher equities, and a higher US Dollar – even if the April monthly seasonality trends cut against more greenback strength.

Alas, with only bond market futures and foreign exchange markets open on Good Friday (in what’s a three-day weekend for North America and a four-day weekend for Europe and other parts of the world), it’s possible that a more significant market reaction waits until next week.

We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the March US nonfarm payrolls report starting at 8:15 EDT/12:15 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

