Live Data Coverage: February Canada Jobs Report w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
EUR/USD Price Breakdown Set to Continue as Germany Warns of Third Pandemic Wave
2021-03-12 12:00:00
EURUSD Rally Beset by Stimulus Competition, Depends on Risk Trends
2021-03-12 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Hampered by OPEC Demand Outlook, Gold Price Eyeing PPI Data
2021-03-12 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
EURUSD Rally Beset by Stimulus Competition, Depends on Risk Trends
2021-03-12 04:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Trading at a Critical Level of Support; XAU Hold or Fold?
2021-03-12 13:40:00
Crude Oil Hampered by OPEC Demand Outlook, Gold Price Eyeing PPI Data
2021-03-12 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected UK GDP Data
2021-03-12 07:23:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY & VIX Index Drilled, Stimulus Incoming
2021-03-11 22:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Setups
2021-03-11 04:30:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.13% FTSE 100: 0.11% France 40: -0.12% US 500: -0.36% Germany 30: -0.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7vN4BPjQiX
  • Sources: ECB policymakers sparred over the impact of the US stimulus bill on the eurozone economy and the broader outlook for the bloc during their meeting. #ECB $EUR
  • #Canadajobsreport: Very strong employment report. The headline rate rose 259.2k, topping expectations of 75k, while this was led by the part-time jobs increase. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/G5WjR3oCsW https://t.co/9MP9zTQdWI
  • 🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (FEB) Actual: -2.0% Previous: -1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
  • #Gold is currently trading back near the $1,700 level. After rising as high as $1,740 yesterday, Gold met resistance and turned back downward. The precious metal has struggled to move higher in the face of rising yields. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/YJQZI5ahkW
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (FEB) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
  • $USDCAD is heading lower today as the Canadian Dollar strengthens following a very strong jobs print. The Canadian unemployment rate fell from 9.4% to 8.2%, a far better move than the forecasted decline to 9.2%. Employment change printed at +259k vs. +75k forecast. $USD $CAD https://t.co/E1rkkW9yiC
  • 🇨🇦 Average Hourly Wages YoY (FEB) Actual: 4.3% Previous: 5.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
  • 🇺🇸 PPI MoM (FEB) Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
  • 🇨🇦 Full Time Employment Chg (FEB) Actual: 88.2K Previous: 12.6K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
Live Data Coverage: February Canada Jobs Report w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA

Live Data Coverage: February Canada Jobs Report w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Canada Jobs Preview:

  • According to a Bloomberg News survey, consensus forecasts call for a gain of +52.5K jobs after a loss of -212.8K previously.
  • Ongoing strength in energy markets has helped bolster CAD-crosses; CAD/JPY is pressing fresh yearly highs amid its bullish breakout attempt.
  • Will USD/CAD test its yearly lows? Can CAD/JPY keep its bullish breakout going? Will energy markets remain supportive? We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the February Canada jobs report starting at 8:20 EST/13:20 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

Looking for a Rebound

After a harrowing reading of -212.8K in January, the Canadian labor market is looking for a relatively modest expansion in February. Bloomberg News consensus forecasts call for the February Canada jobs report to show that the economy added +52.5K jobs.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The unemployment rate is expected to fall back to 9.3% from 9.4%, after sharply moving off of the November 2020 low of 8.5%. A better reading of the Canadian labor report alongside further strength in energy prices may allow for the Loonie to regain its footing by the end of the week.

Will USD/CAD test its yearly lows? Can CAD/JPY keep its bullish breakout going? Will energy markets remain supportive? We’ll discuss these questions and more in context of the February Canada jobs report starting at 8:20 EST/13:20 GMT. You can join live by watching the stream at the top of this note.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

