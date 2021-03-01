News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels
2021-03-01 17:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels
2021-03-01 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Do the Charts Hint at a Pullback?
2021-02-27 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels
2021-03-01 17:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Vulnerable as RSI Flirts with Oversold Territory
2021-03-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels
2021-03-01 17:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 16:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Finally Turning Higher?
2021-02-28 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.95% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.69% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.58% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6y7ipeRMTH
  • interested to see the responses here $Gold https://t.co/NBz8Jyy1qu
  • Gold prices hit a fresh seven-month low last week, eventually finding Fibonacci support. But with US rates in focus for the Fed on 3-16 - what will happen first?
  • https://t.co/mviHFA68q9
  • #Bitcoin, #Gold, #Dollar, $EURUSD, $AUDUSD and $USDCAD Technical Levels - (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/YozHhSFHxc
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 2.39% Wall Street: 2.18% FTSE 100: 0.23% Germany 30: 0.17% France 40: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/O0R5hSwfSN
  • #Gold attempted to rebound from multi-month lows today, climbing as high as $1,760 before hitting resistance and turning back downwards. The precious metal is now trading back around $1,735. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/QgXRBljgWe
  • Equities have managed to start the new month on the front foot as bond yields are taking a breather from their rapid surge over the last few weeks. DAX 30 bulls aim towards the 14,000 mark. Get your #DAX market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/E7CYIM0KQC https://t.co/bnFyQfXLP6
  • ECB President Lagarde: - Pandemic is still heavily weighing on European economies - ECB will do its job to ensure firms and families can access finances needed to weather the storm - They can do so with confidence that financing conditions will not tighten prematurely #ECB $EUR
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 16:10 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-01
Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels

Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Advertisement

US Dollar Majors Testing Make-or-Break Levels - Gold Defending Critical Support Pivot

It’s the start of a new month and if the February close was any indication, March is shaping up to be a significant month in the technicals. A massive reversal last week has threatened longer-term trends on numerous pairs and we’re looking for clarity as we head into the open of the month. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD,NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum, AUD/CAD, USD/CHF and Crude Oil (WTI).

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 03
( 14:03 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Market Check Up with Michael Boutros
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week - Economic Calendar - USD, AUD, EUR, CAD

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and the Yen
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and the Yen
2021-02-16 20:32:00
Market Sentiment Positive: Bitcoin, Ether, Doge All in Demand | Webinar
Market Sentiment Positive: Bitcoin, Ether, Doge All in Demand | Webinar
2021-02-09 12:30:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
USD/CAD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Bearish
Gold
Bullish
EUR/USD
Bearish
Bitcoin
Bearish