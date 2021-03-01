Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities
- Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities
- Updated trade levels on US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin & more!
US Dollar Majors Testing Make-or-Break Levels - Gold Defending Critical Support Pivot
It’s the start of a new month and if the February close was any indication, March is shaping up to be a significant month in the technicals. A massive reversal last week has threatened longer-term trends on numerous pairs and we’re looking for clarity as we head into the open of the month. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD,NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum, AUD/CAD, USD/CHF and Crude Oil (WTI).
Key Event Risk This Week
