News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
US Dollar Forecast: Time to Fade the DXY Index Rally?
2021-02-08 15:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Soaring, S&P 500, Dow Jones Heading Higher - US Market Open
2021-02-08 14:40:00
Oil Price Rally Buoyed by Signs of Stronger Demand and Subdued Supply
2021-02-06 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-08 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Weak Jobs Data Bolsters Calls for Stimulus
2021-02-08 07:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pulls Back to Resistance After Break Down
2021-02-08 17:09:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
US Dollar Forecast: Time to Fade the DXY Index Rally?
2021-02-08 15:55:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
US Dollar Forecast: Time to Fade the DXY Index Rally?
2021-02-08 15:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Richmond Fed President Barkin: - US economy still needs more support despite fears of inflation - Overall economy would have to come back "quite significantly" to justify rate increases - Economic outlook remains unclear due to virus strains and vaccination rollouts #Fed $USD
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Rally Thwarted by Trend Resistance - #Loonie Levels- https://t.co/5JNlASvjj3 https://t.co/Rq3HZVc9fT
  • US Indices have pared some of their gains from earlier this morning but remain up for the day. DOW +0.40% NDX +0.56% SPX +0.37% RUT +1.79% $DIA $QQQ $SPY $IWM
  • Last week I looked at a key support test asking if Gold prices could break down. That happened the day after, but already Gold prices are perking back up. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/QWQWE5Tg5O https://t.co/fDh2abuLLf
  • $USDJPY has turned downward today, dropping from its daily high around 105.67 by over 40 pips. The pair had rallied steadily from the end of January, rising from 103.60 to a high above 105.60. $USD $JPY https://t.co/leXKRMXGvi
  • Fed's Mester: - Likely to see inflation gains as economy recovers - Vaccination pace has not been as swift as was hoped #Fed $USD
  • Accepting payment for a Tesla in Bitcoin is quite the move. That said, how much additional payment flow would that translate to in real terms for BTC? Smart move by Elon though - unify two very popular brands to further solidify their place $TSLA #Bitcoin
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ScZeS9b7i4
  • US 10yr Treasury yields tested higher again today, hitting 1.2% for the first time since March of 2020. Yields have tightened since, now back around 1.16%. $USD https://t.co/wVinFdI1yo
  • $EURUSD is once again treating former support as new resistance - this time around 1.2065. This is really taking its time to unfold any intention for a new trend https://t.co/lnZIiQRXFS
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels

Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Advertisement

US Dollar Breakout Losing Steam- Gold Pivots off Key Support- Bitcoin Breakout Underway

Numerous outside-day reversals on Friday are threatening the recent US Dollar rally with the USD Majors approaching trend extremes early in the week. The move keeps price within the confines of the recent advance and the focus is on support just lower in the days ahead. Meanwhile, the gold breakdown reversed off key support last week with the recovery gathering pace into the weekly open. We’re on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion on a stretch towards monthly open resistance IF reached. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold, Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), USD/CHF, GBP/USD, NZD/USD and SPX500.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 15
( 13:02 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week - Economic Calendar - For USD Majors- Dollar Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-02-02 20:30:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2021-01-19 20:40:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed
NZD/USD
Mixed
Gold
Bullish