Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Breakout Losing Steam- Gold Pivots off Key Support- Bitcoin Breakout Underway

Numerous outside-day reversals on Friday are threatening the recent US Dollar rally with the USD Majors approaching trend extremes early in the week. The move keeps price within the confines of the recent advance and the focus is on support just lower in the days ahead. Meanwhile, the gold breakdown reversed off key support last week with the recovery gathering pace into the weekly open. We’re on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion on a stretch towards monthly open resistance IF reached. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold, Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), USD/CHF, GBP/USD, NZD/USD and SPX500.

Key Event Risk This Week

