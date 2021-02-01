News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
EUR/USD Bounces Ahead of January Low Again But RSI Divergence Persists
2021-02-01 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Backwardation Hints at Gains with OPEC JMMC on Tap
2021-01-30 08:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-01-31 16:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/GBP Remains Bearish
2021-02-01 09:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels

Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Moment of Truth as US Dollar Threatens Breakout- SPX Recovery Vulnerable

The greenback is more than 1.9% off the lows with the Dollar Index (DXY) approaching initial resistance objectives early in the week. Markets have been roiled by headlines and extreme swings in sentiment and while the attention shifts to these developments, the underlying price action on the USD Majors and commodities are poised to mark some great moves in the days ahead. Today’s recovery in the SPX comes off the back of a rebound off a critical support zone we’ve been tracking and while further upside may be likely, the advance remains vulnerable while below 3792. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, Gold, SPX, Silver, USD/CHF and GBP/CAD.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Event Risk - Weekly Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

