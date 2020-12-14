News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-14 16:48:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed, BOE, & BOJ Meetings; Canadian Inflation; Australian Jobs Report
2020-12-14 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-12-13 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will WTI Rise into 2021? Technical Signals Mixed
2020-12-12 05:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-12 08:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-14 16:48:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Ready to Run - but Which Way?
2020-12-14 16:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed, BOE, & BOJ Meetings; Canadian Inflation; Australian Jobs Report
2020-12-14 12:00:00
GBP/USD Rates Buoyed by Extended Brexit Talks But Will Rally Last?
2020-12-14 08:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-14 16:48:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed, BOE, & BOJ Meetings; Canadian Inflation; Australian Jobs Report
2020-12-14 12:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels

2020-12-14 16:48:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Sell-off Vulnerable into Weekly Open– Sterling Holds Resistance Ahead of BoE

The US Dollar price collapse is entering its fifth consecutive week after the DXY broke below multi-year uptrend support. The decline may be vulnerable heading into the start of the week with the threat of downside exhaustion mounting just above trend support. Likewise- the Sterling rally has continued to consolidated just below long-term trend resistance and we’re looking for a reaction. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, SPX500, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), NZD/USD, USD/CHF and USD/JPY.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk this Week- Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

