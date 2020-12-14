Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Advertisement

US Dollar Sell-off Vulnerable into Weekly Open– Sterling Holds Resistance Ahead of BoE

The US Dollar price collapse is entering its fifth consecutive week after the DXY broke below multi-year uptrend support. The decline may be vulnerable heading into the start of the week with the threat of downside exhaustion mounting just above trend support. Likewise- the Sterling rally has continued to consolidated just below long-term trend resistance and we’re looking for a reaction. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, SPX500, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), NZD/USD, USD/CHF and USD/JPY.

Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT Weekly Scalping Webinar Register for webinar Join now Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Recommended by Michael Boutros New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex