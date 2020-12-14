Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
US Dollar Sell-off Vulnerable into Weekly Open– Sterling Holds Resistance Ahead of BoE
The US Dollar price collapse is entering its fifth consecutive week after the DXY broke below multi-year uptrend support. The decline may be vulnerable heading into the start of the week with the threat of downside exhaustion mounting just above trend support. Likewise- the Sterling rally has continued to consolidated just below long-term trend resistance and we’re looking for a reaction. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, SPX500, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), NZD/USD, USD/CHF and USD/JPY.
Key Event Risk This Week
