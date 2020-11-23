Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities
- Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities
- Updated trade levels on US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold, Bitcoin & more!
US Dollar Decision Time as USD Majors Test Critical Levels– Gold Losses Target Key Support Objectives
The US Dollar Index is testing a critical multi-year support confluence into the start of the week and its make-or-break for the greenback in the days ahead. Recent stretches across the Majors have taken prices into key technical barriers and leaves the monthly biases vulnerable heading into the shortened holiday week. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX, GBP/USD, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), USD/CAD, USD/CHF, USD/MXN, Copper, USD/JPY.
Key Event Risk This Week
