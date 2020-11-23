News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
2020-11-23 16:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
2020-11-23 16:01:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
2020-11-23 16:01:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine-Led Rally May Take a Pause
2020-11-23 01:30:00
2020-11-23 01:30:00
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
2020-11-23 16:30:00
Dow Jones, IBEX 35 Forecast: Positive Momentum to Start the Week
2020-11-23 10:30:00
2020-11-23 10:30:00
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
2020-11-23 16:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
2020-11-23 16:01:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
2020-11-23 16:01:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-23 13:30:00
2020-11-23 13:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
2020-11-23 16:01:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-23 13:30:00
2020-11-23 13:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin

2020-11-23 16:01:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Decision Time as USD Majors Test Critical Levels– Gold Losses Target Key Support Objectives

The US Dollar Index is testing a critical multi-year support confluence into the start of the week and its make-or-break for the greenback in the days ahead. Recent stretches across the Majors have taken prices into key technical barriers and leaves the monthly biases vulnerable heading into the shortened holiday week. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX, GBP/USD, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), USD/CAD, USD/CHF, USD/MXN, Copper, USD/JPY.

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 30
( 13:11 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week- Economic Calendar - Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

