News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-09 14:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Rangebound and Down
2020-11-09 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Walk a Tightrope on Biden Victory, Falling USD
2020-11-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-09 14:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-08 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-09 14:10:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
British Pound Outlook: Looming Brexit Deadline May Weigh on GBP/USD
2020-11-09 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Japanese Yen May Rise on Covid-19 Lockdowns, Trump Legal Challenges
2020-11-07 15:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Equities Soar as Pfizer says Coronavirus Vaccine is more than 90% effective

Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 3.99% US 500: 2.66% France 40: -0.28% Germany 30: -0.31% FTSE 100: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/OF2IaeqJZk
  • Post-Election Trade Levels: #Dollar, $EURUSD, $USDMXN, $AUDUSD & #Gold (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/uZM23csFYQ
  • STATS News notes that following Pfizer's Covid vaccine results it is likely that there will be multiple successful Covid vaccines https://t.co/NEXQckbHGD
  • Russian Helicopter has been downed in Armenia with reports of two fatalities - Interfax
  • Hey traders! Get your Monday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/lCy9FZOw6J
  • Hey traders! Get your Monday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist 👇 https://t.co/3VhmLJJgZs
  • UST 10s - offered at the highest yield in eight-months. #bonds #usts @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/pAuN05r11j
  • This is Global search trends via Google for 'vaccine' (blue) and 'pandemic' (red): https://t.co/hYxzMmTMh8
  • Absolutely brutal morning for gold as it is left searching for support around the September lows near $1,850 https://t.co/6teENV9FwV
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.60% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.47% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.50% 🇨🇭CHF: -1.36% 🇯🇵JPY: -2.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vXdYIWCD3s
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold

Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold

2020-11-09 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Advertisement

Post-Election USD Sell-off Plummets to Critical Support- Gold False Breakout Risks Deep Losses

News of a Covid-19 vaccine boasting more than 90% efficacy fueled a massive surge in risk markets into the start of the week with the SPX500 marking fresh record highs on Monday. The rally is stretching into a precarious zone into the open however with numerous outside-weekly reversals in the USD Majors last week suggesting the recent advances may be vulnerable. The Dollar Index (DXY) is now back at multi-year uptrend support and the immediate focus is on a reaction here this week. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Gold, SPX, NZD/JPY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY.

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 16
( 13:11 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Data Releases - Economic Calendar - Weekly Event Risk - USD, EUR, AUD, GBP, NZD, JPY, MXN

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-10-26 15:55:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-20 18:48:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-10-19 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Gold
Bearish
GBP/USD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed
USD/MXN
USDOLLAR