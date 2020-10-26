Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities
- Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities this week
- Updated trade levels on US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & more!
Dollar Range-Breakouts to Offer Guidance – Gold Price Contraction Continues
It’s a big week for markets with the economic calendar stacked heading into the final week of October trade. The US Presidential Elections are only a few days away with numerous markets trading in a holding pattern early in the week. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, SPX, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, NZD/USD and SPX.
Key Event Risk This Week
