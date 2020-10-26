News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
2020-10-26 15:55:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Wall Street
News
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Coils Ahead of Next Big Break
2020-10-26 17:00:00
2020-10-26 17:00:00
GBP/USD
News
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Price Action: USDJPY May Rise as Stocks Trade Lower
2020-10-26 14:11:00
2020-10-26 14:11:00
USDJPY May Be the Best Candidate for Stimulus, Traders Fade GBPUSD Rally
2020-10-23 03:30:00
2020-10-23 03:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold

2020-10-26 15:55:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Dollar Range-Breakouts to Offer Guidance – Gold Price Contraction Continues

It’s a big week for markets with the economic calendar stacked heading into the final week of October trade. The US Presidential Elections are only a few days away with numerous markets trading in a holding pattern early in the week. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, SPX, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, NZD/USD and SPX.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

