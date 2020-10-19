News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Tests Trendline Resistance
2020-10-19 18:04:00
2020-10-19 18:04:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-10-19 15:30:00
2020-10-19 15:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-19 14:30:00
2020-10-19 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, S&P 500, Oil, China GDP, Global PMIs, Brexit
2020-10-19 12:30:00
2020-10-19 12:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-19 14:30:00
2020-10-19 14:30:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-19 03:00:00
2020-10-19 03:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-10-19 15:30:00
2020-10-19 15:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-19 14:30:00
2020-10-19 14:30:00
Sterling Outlook: Pound Rebound Remains Precarious- GBP/USD Levels
2020-10-19 18:30:00
2020-10-19 18:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Post-Brexit Trade and Covid-19 Vaccine Talks Supporting Sterling
2020-10-19 08:00:00
2020-10-19 08:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Not Out of Trouble Yet; Still Beneath Multi-Year Uptrend
2020-10-18 14:00:00
2020-10-18 14:00:00
USD/JPY, Gold, DAX 30 – Charts for Next Week
2020-10-16 12:30:00
2020-10-16 12:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX

2020-10-19 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Dollar Plummets into the Weekly Open – Gold Recovery Vulnerable into Resistance

The US Dollar is under heavy selling pressure early in the week with the DXY down more than 0.5% into the open of US trade. The decline takes the index into near-term uptrend support and we’re looking for a pivot early in the week for guidance. Meanwhile, the recent gold price recovery is now testing Fibonacci resistance and put the multi-day rally at risk early in the session. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the Dollar Index, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold, NZD/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/JPY, SPX and EUR/JPY.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk this Week- Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

