News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-10-12 14:46:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, Earnings
2020-10-12 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Pressured as Supply Blocks in Norway, Libya Ease
2020-10-12 06:00:00
Crude Oil Torn Between Earnings, Fiscal Stimulus Updates & Brexit Woes
2020-10-11 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-12 14:00:00
APAC Stocks Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Hang Seng Index, ASX 200
2020-10-12 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Attempts to Set Support at Big Level
2020-10-12 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-10-12 14:46:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, Earnings
2020-10-12 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Lockdowns, Brexit and Negative Interest Rates
2020-10-12 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Falling Below Multi-Year Uptrend Support
2020-10-10 13:00:00
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Attempts to Set Support at Big Level https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/10/12/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAUUSD-XAU-USD-Attempts-to-Set-JS-Support-at-Big-Level.html $Gold https://t.co/xKGGW8Tx8a
  • Gold prices have rebounded off channel support with the recovery now approaching downtrend resistance- look for inflection on a test of 1932 for guidance.Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/eCXfwlMfBu
  • ECB's De Guindos says will reassess package based on new staff projections in December $EUR
  • ECB's De Guindos says high frequency data is pointing to a loss in momentum $EUR
  • Technical Trade Levels: #Dollar, $EURUSD, $AUDUSD, $USDCAD, #Gold & $SPX500 - Webinar Archive - https://t.co/bZYhyFMUP2
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fIbXc8tXNT
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-12
  • UK PM Johnson says we must act to save lives, but won't have another lockdown $GBPUSD
  • GBP/USD remains above 1.3000 despite the potentially volatile background due to the ongoing weakness of the US dollar. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/ESJ5kH6LHr https://t.co/pk7NXSZK8j
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.31% Gold: -0.32% Oil - US Crude: -2.86% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/6yzOpfECdj
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX

2020-10-12 14:46:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Advertisement

Dollar Losses Mount, Support in View– Gold Rebound Faces First Major Test

The US Dollar losses have continued to mount over the past two weeks with DXY down more than 1.8% off the September high. The moves takes USD majors into key pivot zones into the start of the week and we’re looking for possible inflection on some of these recent stretches. Meanwhile, a multi-week rally in gold is now testing medium-term downtrend resistance and leaves the recovery vulnerable into the start of the week. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the Dollar Index, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF, SPX500 & GBP/USD.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 19
( 12:10 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week - Eocnomic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & SPX
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & SPX
2020-10-05 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Germany 30
Mixed
EUR/AUD
EUR/USD
Bearish
USD/CAD
Mixed
Gold
Mixed