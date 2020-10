Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Attempts to Set Support at Big Level https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/10/12/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAUUSD-XAU-USD-Attempts-to-Set-JS-Support-at-Big-Level.html $Gold https://t.co/xKGGW8Tx8a

Gold prices have rebounded off channel support with the recovery now approaching downtrend resistance- look for inflection on a test of 1932 for guidance.Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/eCXfwlMfBu

ECB's De Guindos says will reassess package based on new staff projections in December $EUR

ECB's De Guindos says high frequency data is pointing to a loss in momentum $EUR

Technical Trade Levels: #Dollar, $EURUSD, $AUDUSD, $USDCAD, #Gold & $SPX500 - Webinar Archive - https://t.co/bZYhyFMUP2

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fIbXc8tXNT

Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-12

UK PM Johnson says we must act to save lives, but won't have another lockdown $GBPUSD

GBP/USD remains above 1.3000 despite the potentially volatile background due to the ongoing weakness of the US dollar. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/ESJ5kH6LHr https://t.co/pk7NXSZK8j