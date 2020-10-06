News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, DXY & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
2020-10-06 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 31, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,309.70.
2020-10-06 17:23:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC World Outlook Report in Focus After Price Spike
2020-10-06 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-06 17:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Biden-Win Odds, Hang Seng Index Extends Gains
2020-10-06 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trying to Hurdle Resistance as USD Weakens
2020-10-06 12:30:00
Gold Price Eyes $1,910 Resistance as Election Uncertainty Drags on USD
2020-10-06 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Trending Higher, Brexit Talks in Focus
2020-10-06 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Momentum Pushing JPY-crosses Higher - Levels for EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY
2020-10-06 14:00:00
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY | Webinar
2020-10-06 12:00:00
US President Trump Calls Off COVID Stimulus Talks Until After the Election, US Equities Drop

Real Time News
  • Not today, $RUT, not today
  • Immediate risk off in reaction with US Dollar rising to session highs and US equities falling 1% https://t.co/juME5fMFyA
  • Less than ideal; certainly not what was expected. JPY catching a bid as stocks, gold drop. https://t.co/Hos9QlvUs1
  • if there was any confusion that stimulus hopes were that key to the move... pretty fast reversion here $spx https://t.co/bUze0PT0Rh https://t.co/lBJgyT0Gvu
  • Well if there was any lingering hope that stimulus was right around the corner, that goes right out the window now... https://t.co/wG5ObGbu4R
  • and stocks begin to sell-off, $usd begins to rally/jump https://t.co/VOmC9b9oEH https://t.co/ks602LqLip
  • Poll: Thus far, the monetary policy remarks from Fed's Powell, ECB's Lagarde and BOJ's Kuroda have not been particularly market moving systemically. Will the Vice Presidential debates tomorrow night exact a heavier toll on volatility and risk?
  • Trump says he is stopping stimulus talks until after election - BBG
  • Fed's Bostic says Fed not to be preemptive in slowing economic growth - BBG
  • video of today's webinar + some selected charts on $USD, $EURUSD, $GBPUSD, etc. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2020/10/06/US-Dollar-USD-Price-Action-Setups-EUR-USD-GBP-USD-USD-CAD-AUD-USD.html
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

2020-10-06 18:45:00
James Stanley, Strategist
US Dollar Talking Points:

  • The US Dollar has started Q4 with weakness.
  • That Weakness has thus far been an approximate 50% correction of the September bullish move.
  The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
The US Dollar has continued to pull back to begin Q4 trade. The 93.60 level last week only held for a short while, allowing for a push up to the 23.6% retracement from the same Fibonacci study; and price action has dipped down to another key zone that’s held the lows since last night. This zone runs from 93.18-93.36 and includes the 14.4% retracement of the March-September move, the 23.6% retracement of the June 30 – September 1 major move; and lastly the 50% marker of the September bullish bump. This confluent zone was looked at as subordinated support in last week’s webinar; and now that this level is in-play, doors may be opening to USD-strength scenarios in pairs such as EUR/USD or AUD/USD.

On the other side, USD weakness has been back for a couple of weeks now. The possibility of continuation should at least be entertained, and this is something that could add allure to the long side of GBP/USD, similar to what was looked at last week and the week before.

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD Budges Above Resistance – then Shows Indecision

The two resistance levels that I was tracking in EUR/USD last week did not hold – those were at 1.1750 and 1.1775. What did end up coming into play on the resistance side was the 1.1800 figure, which showed up overnight and has since helped to bring in a pattern of indecision, as shown on the below four-hour chart. With a series of dojis and spinning tops over the past few four-hour bars, buyers may be losing steam as sellers take a stronger swing. This can keep the door open for bearish scenarios but for traders looking for a bit of confirmation, re-encroachment below the 1.1750 big figure could start to make the short side of the pair look attractive again.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

EURUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/USD on Tradingview

AUD/USD Finds Confluent Resistance

Perhaps more attractive on the long side of the US Dollar, at least at this point, is AUD/USD. The pair has pushed up to the .7185 level that was looked at last week, and this is confluent with a prior bullish trendline connecting early-June swing lows. This can keep the door open on the short-side of the pair, looking for a push back down towards the .7000 handle and, perhaps a bit deeper if the USD bullish run can continue.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by James Stanley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Eight-Hour Price Chart

AUDUSD Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUD/USD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Tests Support

Also a potential item of attraction on the long side of the US Dollar, USD/CAD is testing a key support zone around the 1.3250 area on the chart.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD/CAD on Tradingview

GBP/USD: Cable Jumps Up to Another 1.3000 Test

On the short side of USD, I had been following GBP/USD after an area of support came into play last week. That support bounce continued all the way into this morning when prices in the pair re-tested the vaulted 1.3000 figure. But – that bullish run may not yet be done, especially if USD support cannot hold, and a bullish trendline pulled from the four-hour chart can provide a bit of framework to use for topside approaches in GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

GBPUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBP/USD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

