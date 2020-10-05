News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & SPX
2020-10-05 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye ISM Data, US Fiscal Stimulus and Trump Health
2020-10-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook Underpinned by Resurgent Volatility
2020-10-04 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & SPX
2020-10-05 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & SPX
2020-10-05 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Sep 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.17.
2020-10-05 11:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Dollar Outlook - via @DailyFX: Fed Speak, Stimulus Talks, & Trump Health Updates to Fuel $USD Volatility This Week. Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/10/05/usd-price-outlook-us-dollar-eyes-fed-speak-stimulus-trump.html #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/vBl2RcQrRP
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 18, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,991.60. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jPBZQZgRNN
  • At this point, it seems that there is little premium afforded to the restart on talks. The markets have hardened to the enthusiasm of a deal - which is unusual as markets have bee more reticent to respond to negative 'rumors', not positive https://t.co/lHyRO6VAaK
  • Reports coming out that Mnuchin and Pelosi spoke for an hour earlier today, but still struggling to reach a deal on stimulus. They plan to speak again tomorrow. $EURUSD upward momentum stalling as spot prices peel back slightly from intraday highs. $USD $DXY #FX #Trading https://t.co/SgWbxV9pX1
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/lAFyv1gM0P https://t.co/gkSbFHMw3S
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.76%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 69.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Cf3GK75LXN
  • NYC schools in hot spots to close tomorrow - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 6.25% Silver: 2.61% Gold: 0.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/myhPCLtgAr
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.60% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.57% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/IeXbUWL3Tv
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.37% Wall Street: 1.33% Germany 30: -0.08% France 40: -0.09% FTSE 100: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wV373sc313
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & SPX

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & SPX

2020-10-05 15:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Advertisement

Dollar Plummets into Key Support / Inflection Zone – Gold Recovery Remains Vulnerable

An in-depth review of the USD majors into the start of the week. The DXY is attempting to break near-term uptrend support and the focus is on possible downside exhaustion early in the week. Likewise, numerous dollar setups are trading at key inflection zones into the October open and we’re looking for a reaction here over the next few days to offer guidance. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold, SPX & USD/CHF.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 12
( 12:10 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk this Week- Economic Calendar - USD Major Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Yen, Loonie & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Yen, Loonie & Gold
2020-09-21 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Bearish
EUR/USD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Bullish
Gold
Bullish
US 500
Bullish