Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & SPX
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities
- Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities this week
- Updated trade levels on US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & more!
Dollar Plummets into Key Support / Inflection Zone – Gold Recovery Remains Vulnerable
An in-depth review of the USD majors into the start of the week. The DXY is attempting to break near-term uptrend support and the focus is on possible downside exhaustion early in the week. Likewise, numerous dollar setups are trading at key inflection zones into the October open and we’re looking for a reaction here over the next few days to offer guidance. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold, SPX & USD/CHF.
Key Event Risk This Week
