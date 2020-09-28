News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs
2020-09-28 12:45:00
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Caught at Resistance- WTI Breakout Pending
2020-09-24 19:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Rally as USD Pulls Back to Start a Busy Week
2020-09-28 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs
2020-09-28 12:45:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Will 100-Day SMA Hold or Break?
2020-09-28 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs
2020-09-28 12:45:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
USD Correction Poses Short Squeeze Concern, USD/JPY the Preferred Hedge of US Election Risk - COT Report
2020-09-28 09:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500

2020-09-28 15:01:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Dollar Rally Faces First Major Test – Gold Remains at Risk for Larger Correction

An in-depth review of the USD majors into the start of the week. We’re heading into the close of the month / quarter on Wednesday with US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) on tap Friday. The DXY rally has now extended into the first major resistance zone and we’re looking for inflection into the start of October trade. Meanwhile, a rebound off downtrend support in gold could see some further recovery but leaves the broader risk weighted to the downside while below 1920. A look at the technical levels for the Dollar Index, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY, Gold, SPX & GBP/USD.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk- Weekly Economic Calendar - USD Key Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

