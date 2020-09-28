Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.76% US 500: 1.50% Germany 30: -0.07% France 40: -0.25% FTSE 100: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/r8sNbOElUm

The ECB make no qualms about recognizing the Euro's impact on their policies (they didn't just a few years ago), but they still suggest they will only target the symptom (lacking inflation) rather than the cause (rising currency). Now, if their language starts to shift... https://t.co/f25EvBsfJf

Cable with a strong bounce from Fibo support $GBPUSD - higher-low support potential 2785-2815 https://t.co/kKURzmx61S https://t.co/iJIi1jy2uF

US 3-Month Bills Draw 0.100% Primary Dealers Awarded: 49.0% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 45.6% Direct Bidders Accepted: 5.3% B/C Ratio: 2.88

Technical Trade Levels: #Dollar, #Euro, #Sterling, #Aussie, #Gold, $SPX500 & More!- Webinar Archive - https://t.co/Kt5ikQmjG4

ECB's Lagarde says clear that external value of Euro has impact on inflation, adds that the ECB monitors FX movements $EUR

Dow, Nasdaq Rally as USD Pulls Back to Start a Busy Week https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/09/28/Dow-Nasdaq-Rally-as-USD-Pulls-Back.html https://t.co/YaFmp8eCqi

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.84% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.46% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/yqSnFMey6l

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 3.35% France 40: 2.76% FTSE 100: 2.04% Wall Street: 1.79% US 500: 1.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/kD54uFfXzs