Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.76%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DJwx2TygV2

More importantly: if another strain develops it is unclear whether a vaccine will be able to shield people from it. https://t.co/K4iOis1aPS

Synairgen (SNG) - having a decent day....another potential 'game-changing' 'breakthrough' COVID-19 drug trial...@DailyFXTeam https://t.co/57q7woXeqJ

Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.96% Gold: 0.31% Oil - US Crude: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/tmnhXuLcjZ

The FOMO is strong in these markets. Net speculative futures $SPX (emini) traders have aggressively cut back the heavy net short (most bearish since late 2011) this past month: https://t.co/f4vjy9UdXn

Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.69% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.35% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/udOlp4AYY2

GBP/JPY respecting trend support and 20- and 50-dmas...#gbpjpy #sterling @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/KPhOqGYyGE

BOE's Tenreyo: UK more likely to see deflationary than inflationary pressures as demand falls below suppy $GBPUSD

Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.37% FTSE 100: 0.02% France 40: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.07% Wall Street: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/GeBYaB6DDA