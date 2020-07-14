We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Closing in on Key Support, EUR/USD Nears Resistance Hurdles
2020-07-14 19:49:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jun 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.
2020-07-14 18:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Trapped at Resistance as Other Risk Assets Climb
2020-07-13 16:30:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Nasdaq 100 Reverses Hard, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Display Divergence
2020-07-14 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Struggle to Rally Further as Supportive Trend Breaks
2020-07-14 11:00:00
S&P 500 Retraces at Key Resistance, Hang Seng Faces a Pullback
2020-07-14 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Closing in on Key Support, EUR/USD Nears Resistance Hurdles
2020-07-14 19:49:00
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure After Weak UK GDP Release
2020-07-14 06:22:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/JPY has set its’ weekly opening-range above slope support with the recovery now testing near-term downtrend resistance.Get your $USDJPY technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/DqYXmUJjp6 https://t.co/eh2HD9KWsX
  • Canadian Dollar Price Analysis: USD/CAD Range Remains for Now https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/07/14/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Analysis-USD-CAD-USDCAD-Range-Remains-for-Now.html $USDCAD https://t.co/vfvdvnOT7i
  • President Trump news conference on Tuesday will be related to Hong Kong and China according to two administration officials $USDHKD $USDCNH
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.58% Gold: 0.43% Oil - US Crude: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/SWKGqSV7gu
  • Will fears surrounding the pandemic lead to a sell-off or will earnings bring favor to bulls? Find out from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/QKs83VkrfW https://t.co/3PDpGa9Q8i
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jun 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/z479C7eohq
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.81%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 75.37%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dUSaQmuuGt
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bullard Speech due at 18:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • RT @FirstSquawk: U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY TIED TO ACTION ON CHINA - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.20% US 500: 0.46% Germany 30: 0.44% France 40: 0.44% FTSE 100: 0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wdgLHxKB5U
US Dollar Closing in on Key Support, EUR/USD Nears Resistance Hurdles

US Dollar Closing in on Key Support, EUR/USD Nears Resistance Hurdles

2020-07-14 19:49:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar, EUR/USD Price Analysis:

  • In this webinar, I looked at a series of USD-setups in pairs like EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD; along with markets such as the S&P 500, Gold and Oil.
  • The US Dollar is tip-toeing down towards a key area of support, the same that had come into play a month ago in helping to set the June low.
  • Can USD bears make a break-away? The answer to that might be at least somewhat contained in EUR/USD, which is nearing its own key area on the chart. Oh and there’s an ECB rate decision on Thursday following a BoC rate decision on tomorrow’s economic calendar.

US Dollar Price Action Setups

We’re now two weeks into Q3 and there’s potential for a USD trend. The US Dollar has been in a fairly consistent sell-off since the page has turned into July. Big picture, this doesn’t yet eliminate the range that’s been in-play on the Greenback for the past month and change; but it does represent some interesting potential as a number of market themes have come into question of recent. That trend is on full display in the two-hour chart below.

US Dollar Two-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar Two-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

US Dollar Bigger Picture

Taking a step back and a key area of support comes into view. This is a confluent area on the chart, with 50% retracements from two long-term major trends in close proximity: At 95.86 is the 50% marker of the 2001-2008 major move, and at 96.05 is the half-way point of the 2017-2018 bullish move.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 21
( 17:07 GMT )
James Stanley's Tuesday Webinar
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Perhaps more importantly than the theoretical is the actual: This support zone stopped a concerted bearish trend dead in its tracks just a month ago. Will sellers see a different fate upon another support test at this key area on the chart?

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD Nears Resistance Hurdle – ECB on Deck

There’s an ECB rate decision this Thursday and EUR/USD is brewing around a very interesting area on the chart. There’s a long-term zone of resistance just overhead, running from the approximate 1.1448-1.1500. This is the same zone that caught the highs in March after helping to set support in 2018 and resistance last year.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

The June run in the pair stopped short before a test in this area, as possible indication of bull’s unwillingness to support the bid near that key zone of resistance. The big question – will ECB change anything?

The answer to whether the Euro can break above this area is likely related to the above matter in the US Dollar and whether USD can break below the 95.86-96.05 support zone.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

EURUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/USD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Remains in Range Ahead of BoC

Tomorrow brings a Bank of Canada rate decision and the big question here is whether the bank can push the pair out of its current range. After a riveting first quarter of this year, the pair has more recently shown a proclivity to range. I had written an article on the topic a little earlier, entitled Canadian Dollar Price Analysis: USD/CAD Range Remains for Now.

There may be a workable short-term theme within this range, as discussed in the above article.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar Closing in on Key Support, EUR/USD Nears Resistance Hurdles

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD/CAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-07-13 15:30:00
Major FX Pairs: Bullish or Bearish as USD Sets Up Camp on the Range
Major FX Pairs: Bullish or Bearish as USD Sets Up Camp on the Range
2020-07-07 18:48:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
EUR/USD, S&P 500 Grasp on to Support Ahead of Q3, H2 2020 Open
EUR/USD, S&P 500 Grasp on to Support Ahead of Q3, H2 2020 Open
2020-06-30 18:48:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Bearish
USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.