Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX

  • Fed's Kaplan: - Jobless rate in 9%-10% range at end of year - US economy to shrink 4.5%-5% by end of year - Additional fiscal stimulus needed for recovery - BBG
  • Even though $TSLA is now ~7% off its record intraday high for the day, the stock is still sporting its highest 10-day rate of change on record. @PaulRobinsonFX wrote this back in early February: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/02/05/Tesla-TSLA-Manic-Price-Action-Suggests-Bubble-About-to-Burst-PRtech.html https://t.co/rlh6qg44xH
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.73%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.18%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Bqx8Keg0MI
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Kaplan Speech due at 17:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-13
  • The #DAX 30 and #FTSE 100 remain laggards by comparison, negotiating levels of their own. Get your #equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/qphmYxRsui https://t.co/DaIGvpqQyG
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.87% Gold: 0.55% Oil - US Crude: 0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/dhIGC2snKZ
  • Depressing US Earnings figures scheduled this week may allow bears to shift momentum with potential for a renewed demand for the Greenback. Get your market update from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/7TFkOOWiZn https://t.co/IjfovBlPs9
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.58% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.47% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/04oPE90J5F
  • Italian PM Conte says EU leaders must recognize the urgency of a virus relief package - BBG
  • Technical Trade Levels: #Dollar, $EURUSD, $AUDUSD, $USDMXN, #Gold & $SPX (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/vB0vKtlZxU
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX

2020-07-13 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Test Yearly Open Support - Gold Breakout Approaching Initial Resistance Hurdle

The US Dollar is trading at yearly open support into the start of the week and we’re looking for a reaction today. Likewise, Euro is trading just below key Fibonacci resistance with the broader rally vulnerable into 1.1370- look for a close above this threshold to keep the long-bias viable in the days ahead. The gold breakout remains in focus with the advance now approaching subsequent resistance objectives near 1820. Stay nimble, the economic calendar is loaded this week. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD,AUD/USD, USD/MXN,S&P 500 (SPX500), Gold(XAU/USD), USD/JPY, Silver and Copper.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

