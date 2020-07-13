Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
US Dollar Test Yearly Open Support - Gold Breakout Approaching Initial Resistance Hurdle
The US Dollar is trading at yearly open support into the start of the week and we’re looking for a reaction today. Likewise, Euro is trading just below key Fibonacci resistance with the broader rally vulnerable into 1.1370- look for a close above this threshold to keep the long-bias viable in the days ahead. The gold breakout remains in focus with the advance now approaching subsequent resistance objectives near 1820. Stay nimble, the economic calendar is loaded this week. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD,AUD/USD, USD/MXN,S&P 500 (SPX500), Gold(XAU/USD), USD/JPY, Silver and Copper.
Key Event Risk This Week
