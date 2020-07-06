Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.38%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.53%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oflomnctpM

Since the stock market bottomed back in March, the S&P 500 has gone on to climb over 40%. Get your S&P500 market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/2rOYnX36Hr https://t.co/CzKM8Tt5jh

Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.98% Oil - US Crude: 0.85% Gold: 0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TpRte3d88n

Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.53% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.49% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.42% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hl4Ax11wtT

Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.44% US 500: 1.41% FTSE 100: -0.17% France 40: -0.23% Germany 30: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/v8xxhiHD5d

New York virus cases increase 0.1% vs prior 0.2% 7-day average - BBG

A notable pick up in risk sentiment stemming from the impressive gains in Chinese stocks overnight sees the safe-haven US Dollar on the backfoot. #Euro is among the key beneficiaries of USD selling. Get your $EURUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/BeAoCnHkmQ https://t.co/DGHVWTZa1B

US 6-Month Bills Draw 0.165% Primary Dealers Awarded: 55.0% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 42.2% Direct Bidders Accepted: 2.8% B/C Ratio: 2.81

Arizona virus cases rise 3.4% vs prior 4.1% 7-day average - BBG