We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Selling Puts EUR/USD Back at Familiar Resistance
2020-07-06 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
2020-07-03 06:33:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, VIX Index Stumble as Stock Market Euphoria Prevails
2020-07-06 16:00:00
Dow Jones: A True Cross Section of American Industry?
2020-07-05 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Signals and Levels to Keep in Focus
2020-07-06 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlooks - UK Market Webinar
2020-07-06 12:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Price- A Clear Trend Sill Lacking
2020-07-05 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.38%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.53%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oflomnctpM
  • Since the stock market bottomed back in March, the S&P 500 has gone on to climb over 40%. Get your S&P500 market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/2rOYnX36Hr https://t.co/CzKM8Tt5jh
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.98% Oil - US Crude: 0.85% Gold: 0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TpRte3d88n
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.53% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.49% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.42% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hl4Ax11wtT
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.44% US 500: 1.41% FTSE 100: -0.17% France 40: -0.23% Germany 30: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/v8xxhiHD5d
  • New York virus cases increase 0.1% vs prior 0.2% 7-day average - BBG
  • A notable pick up in risk sentiment stemming from the impressive gains in Chinese stocks overnight sees the safe-haven US Dollar on the backfoot. #Euro is among the key beneficiaries of USD selling. Get your $EURUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/BeAoCnHkmQ https://t.co/DGHVWTZa1B
  • US 6-Month Bills Draw 0.165% Primary Dealers Awarded: 55.0% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 42.2% Direct Bidders Accepted: 2.8% B/C Ratio: 2.81
  • Arizona virus cases rise 3.4% vs prior 4.1% 7-day average - BBG
  • The SBA releases details for its $521 billion PPP loans program - BBG
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX

2020-07-06 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Dives as Majors US Equity Indices Rise - Gold Breakout Under Review

The US Dollar is trading heavy into the start of the week with the greenback weaker against all its major counterparts save the Japanese Yen in early US trade. That said, the DXY is eyeing confluence support near the objective yearly open just lower and we’re looking for a reaction there IF reached. The gold breakout remains in a precarious position with price trading just above long-term uptrend resistance – watch price action closely into the open. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD,AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold(XAU/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), NZD/USD, AUD/NZD and GBP/AUD.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 13
( 12:07 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week - Economic Calendar - Weekly Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD, S&P 500 Grasp on to Support Ahead of Q3, H2 2020 Open
EUR/USD, S&P 500 Grasp on to Support Ahead of Q3, H2 2020 Open
2020-06-30 18:48:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, Gold & SPX
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, GBP/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-29 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-06-22 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
EUR/USD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Mixed
NZD/USD
Bullish
Gold
Mixed
US 500
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.