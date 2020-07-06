Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities
- Technical trade setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities this week
- Updated trade levels on US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX and more!
US Dollar Dives as Majors US Equity Indices Rise - Gold Breakout Under Review
The US Dollar is trading heavy into the start of the week with the greenback weaker against all its major counterparts save the Japanese Yen in early US trade. That said, the DXY is eyeing confluence support near the objective yearly open just lower and we’re looking for a reaction there IF reached. The gold breakout remains in a precarious position with price trading just above long-term uptrend resistance – watch price action closely into the open. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD,AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold(XAU/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), NZD/USD, AUD/NZD and GBP/AUD.
Key Event Risk This Week
